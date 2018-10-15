The McFarland High School boys varsity coach has been arrested on suspicion of allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor, McFarland Unified School District announced Monday.
A note to the community on the district website identified the coach as Fernando Pruneda, who also work full-time for the district as an athletic attendant, taking care of athletic fields and equipment. Superintendent Designee Aaron Resendez said in the note that the district is cooperating with authorities and has placed the coach on administration leave.
"Our staff and students are told that if they see or hear something they should say something," Resendez wrote. "In this case, our safe schools protocols were followed."
Resendez said the Kern County Sheriff's Office was handling the case but had not yet given the district information about the purported victim. KCSO officials could not be reached late Monday for comment.
