Bakersfield residents fed up with the city's growing homeless population should see results soon, according to local leaders, including Congressman Kevin McCarthy, who held a news conference Wednesday in downtown Bakersfield to discuss solutions to the problem.
"This problem has grown too big ... and we're going to solve the problem," McCarthy said, surrounded by local leaders including Mayor Karen Goh, state Assemblyman Vince Fong, and county supervisor Mike Maggard. The event took place following a meeting at the Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, which featured elected officials and various government and nonprofit agencies working to address the problem. The mayor of San Diego was also brought in to speak about his city's success in tackling homelessness.
Leaders seemed to agree what's needed is an emphasis on quickly establishing a facility to house the homeless that not only provides shelter but easy access to services that will help the homeless get off drugs, address mental health problems, find permanent housing and other assistance.
"That's something I think our community is demanding of us," Maggard said.
Louis Gill of the Bakersfield Homeless Center said a new "ambassador" program is also being launched to employ homeless center residents to clean up downtown sidewalks each morning.
Maggard said local hospitals have also committed to working with the agencies to address medical needs of the homeless population to prevent them from cycling through local emergency rooms.
McCarthy and others were upbeat and confident about finding a way to tackle a problem that is complex and impacts communities statewide.
Housing Authority of Kern Assistant Director Heather Kimmel called the meeting "a turning point" in the local problem.
"I don't think we've ever had all these people in the same room," she said.
