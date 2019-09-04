Rep. Kevin McCarthy, far left, and other local leaders spoke Wednesday after a meeting on homelessness held at the Chamber of Commerce. From left, McCarthy, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Heather Kimmel, assistant director of the Kern Housing Authority, Louis Gill, CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center, Carlos Baldovinos (at podium), executive director of The Mission at Kern County, Assemblyman Vince Fong, and Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard.