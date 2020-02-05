Two local politicians responded to The Californian's request for comment on President Trump's acquittal Wednesday by the U.S. Senate. Here are their responses:
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield
“From strengthening our economy through once-in-a-generation tax reform and cutting burdensome regulations, to supporting our agricultural producers and workers through fairer trade deals like USMCA, and recognizing affordable housing hurdles that need to be fixed in order to address homelessness in our communities, President Trump’s acquittal today – following a complete sham impeachment process in the House – is a win for our community and Californians everywhere.”
State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield
“While the president has been prioritizing America first, the Democrats have wasted valuable time and resources on this absurd inquisition. Our economy is booming, unemployment rates have drastically declined, and the president just signed a ground-breaking trade agreement. The impeachment process has been an unnecessary distraction and today’s vote to acquit the President is a long overdue victory.”
