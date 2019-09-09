Handouts don't help.
That's the message Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh wants well-intentioned people to know about the city's homeless problem. And it will soon be put on signs for businesses to post in their windows.
"The goal is for people to think longer term," Goh said Monday, adding that giving out money enables substance abuse and encourages panhandlers to keep begging.
Instead, the sign is meant to redirect the giver's goodwill by encouraging donations to be made to nonprofits locally that work on the homeless issue.
"Our goal is to help the homeless person move on in their journey in a positive way. By connecting them to services. That’s a more lasting way to make change," she said.
Goh worked with the Kern Community Foundation to establish a way for donations to be made by text. All donations will be split equally between the Mission at Kern County and the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
Donations can be made by sending a text that says "BAKOHOMELESS" to 44321, which will connect to an online platform, said Kristen Beall Watson, Kern Community Foundation president and CEO. A small processing may apply, likely around 20 cents for a $5 donation, she said.
The move is a small one but is meant to help in the city's overall effort of getting the homeless into services that can help them get off the street permanently. Doing so requires more than just a place to live. A homeless person often needs help with health issues, mental health problems or addiction. The Kern County Mission and Bakersfield Homeless Center provides access to those types of "wrap-around" services.
Goh said a friend designed the sign and the city will print it on plastic boards. They will then be available for any businesses that want to post one in their window.
Goh said donations to other agencies that help the homeless population are welcome, as well. The idea is simply to get the public's help in combatting a difficult and complex problem by not giving out money to those asking for it.
(4) comments
The pastor at church says to offer food or something to drink but not to give cash
I like the forward thinking of Mayor Goh. However, there is something that is a turn off and this ties in with the rebranding article. " Bako" is a derogatory term used by outsiders. It means to bake or to be tortured by heat . Coastal people insult Bakersfield in many ways and this word is used at the beginning of a sentence and is used to set up the laugh.
Helping the " homeless" by encouraging donations to support facilities is a very good thing. Hand outs don't help. And maybe an even more important way to truly curb abuse which can cause Homelessness is to not allow drugs to be sold so cheaply. Understand, Police force ?
Also, when the representatives of a community starts to respect the citizens by protecting their environment such as air, water and food then that creates a healthier environment for the living. Basically what I am saying is that if you want people to stop harming their bodies then stop the " Chevrons" from harming us. Its basically over farming of a natural resource. The Dust Bowl happened from poor farming practice and this was continued here as if the lesson wasn't learned.
Adult education? Adult trade schools?
But thank you to Mayor Goh.
clearly this is a faith based, self righteous perspective. churches.... mega churches take monetary handouts too often.
Brilliant advice: Trust non-homeless administrators to know homeless needs better than those struggling on the streets. Programs well intentioned and designed to teach the mentally ill, felony conviction disadvantaged and self-medicating addicts rely on Conservative Tropes: We just need to help and encourage the homeless to stand on their own two feet. Sadly, Mayor Goh, the homeless know their needs infinitely better than well intentioned administrators. At least don’t discourage person to person private charity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.