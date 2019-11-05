A man with a history of domestic violence who shot and killed the mother of his children and her brother outside their Union Avenue apartment in September told police he accidentally fired the gun and didn't remember the full details of what happened that night because he had been drinking vodka since 9 a.m., according to court records.
Moris Matauto Gilmete, 39, who faces two first-degree murder charges, told police he was arguing with someone and pointed his gun at the person's head when it accidentally discharged, a police report said. Witness accounts said Gilmete was among a group of neighbors gathered in front of the apartments that night drinking and celebrating an occasion.
Once the gun fired, Gilmete said he wanted to shoot everyone around him because he would face similar consequences whether he shot one person or more. He fired several more times before running out of bullets.
Carlos Abraham, 20, and his sister, Louise Abraham, 34, with whom Gilmete has four children, were killed. Gilmete told police he thought he shot at neighbors and didn't realize he shot Carlos and Louise Abraham. However, witnesses, including the couple's children, said Gilmete and Louise Abraham had been arguing just before the shooting happened.
Records indicated that Louise Abraham and Gilmete had been separated and he was living elsewhere but it was unclear if they were divorced.
The Kern County Superior Court website showed that a man with the same name as Gilmete was charged with numerous crimes dating back to 2011, pleading no contest to DUI, multiple counts of battery and violating a court order to prevent domestic violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.