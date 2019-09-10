A man was found guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday by a Kern County jury.
Jaime Perez, 34, was convicted in the April 2018 killing of Kyle Ramirez in Rosamond. He faces 26 years-to-life and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 9.
“The new Homicide unit continues to make progress in holding our county’s most violent criminals accountable," said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. "Successful investigation and prosecution of homicide cases will continue to play an important role in reversing the increases in violent crime we’ve seen in prior years.”
Ramirez was last seen alive at Perez's house on April 13, 2018. The following day, his body was found inside Perez's room and showed signs of beating to the head, multiple stab wounds and strangulation.
When Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived, Perez provided them a false name and hid inside a closet with a knife in his pocket.
Analysis from the Kern Regional Crime Lab identified Perez’s DNA on multiple items of evidence located at the crime scene, including belts used to bind Kyle’s body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.