Man found guilty of attempted murder of a peace officer

A Rosamond man was found guilty on Tuesday of four counts of attempted murder against a peace officer with personal discharge of a firearm.
According to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Benjamin Avalos was also found guilty of four counts of assault on a peace officer, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, negligent discharge of a firearm, and resisting arrest.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 28 before Superior Court Judge David Zulfa. Avalos faces a potential sentence in excess of 200 years to life, the DA’s Office said.
The incident occurred June 22, when officers from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Rosamond for reports of an active shooter situation, the DA’s Office said. Upon arrival they located Avalos, who was firing a gun inside and outside of a home located in a residential area, the news release stated.
Officers approached the scene in their patrol cars and ordered Avalos to surrender, at which point he began firing multiple rounds at the officers, according to the news release.
Officers took cover and continued making verbal orders for Avalos to surrender. While he put down the firearm he continued refusing those orders and was hostile toward law enforcement, the DA’s Office said. One of the deputies eventually deployed a Taser and used it to subdue and apprehend Avalos, according to the news release.
The DA’s Office said that Avalos fired 45 shots over the course of several hours. The news release added that he verbally threatened to shoot deputies after he was medically cleared following the incident.