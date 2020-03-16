During a residential search early Monday morning, Bakersfield Police officers arrested a man for allegedly possessing illegal firearms and illegally manufacturing firearms.
Luis Chavez, 19, was arrested after officers found a non-serialized .45 caliber handgun and high capacity magazine at a house on the 500 block of Baldwin Road. Officers also found tools and equipment used to make guns, including a firearm milling jog and a drill press, according to a BPD news release.
Chavez was arrested around 12:17 a.m. and booked into the Kern County jail. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
