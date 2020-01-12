My opinion on the best in fine dining in Bakersfield right now, in alphabetical order:
Belvedere Room (The Padre Hotel, 1702 18th St.): Since the Padre was renovated, this dining room has been among the most innovative yet consistent in town, tweaking the menu once or twice a year to add new delights such as pistachio-crusted salmon, great steaks and amazing desserts. I’ve raved in the past about the crispy lamb belly with risotto. I wouldn’t go without reservations. The menu does list sources and, as is the current restaurant trend, there’s a preference toward local products. You can also find game meats if you’re into more esoteric choices. Still a classy special occasion atmosphere.
Benji's French Basque Restaurant (4001 Rosedale Highway): Benji Arduain’s and his late brother, Rene, built this Basque restaurant into a success by emphasizing the French element of that cuisine, particularly the enticing sauces, and we visited a few times this year to confirm that they’re not missing a beat. So many things to recommend: the dessert soufflés, the rack of lamb, the roast duck. Be sure to stop by at lunch for one of the most upscale but reasonably priced lunches in town (roast leg of lamb with brown mushroom sauce!).
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar (1534 19th St.): Still one of the most popular downtown restaurants and for a lot of reasons, including the orange chicken, solid vegetarian options, fried avocado wontons, drunken noodles, soups and pad Thai, though I can never resist the duck fried rice. Another place I wouldn’t go without reservations.
Hungry Hunter (3580 Rosedale Highway): Sure the happy hour (2-6 p.m. weekdays) is an exceptional value — house chardonnay $3.25, amazing cheeseburger $6.50 and fantastic hot and spicy shrimp for only $6 — but lunch and dinner are great, too. Many great steaks but the New York topped with roasted garlic is a personal favorite. The seafood is fresh, too.
KC Steakhouse (2515 F St.): In recent years the kitchen here has taken its game to a new level with the old-school steaks joined by an impressive chicken piccata, their legendary lobster mac and cheese and mahi mahi with a trendy mango salsa. Sometimes they have live music, always a plus in our book. It’s dark, red vinyl and very retro, but it’s not forced. It’s been that way for decades. Enjoy the vibe.
Little Italy (8200 Stockdale Highway): Lunch here is a real value. Let me describe one thing to show: papadella pasta ($12.95) with artichoke, garlic sausage, mushroom, roasted peppers and a white wine cream sauce. Another standby is the cheese gnocchi with the chopped Italian sausage and a sage-butter sauce. The dining room is small, quiet and dark, creating a very romantic atmosphere. The owner Chang is usually on the scene, too.
Mamma Mia (1804 Chester Ave.): Yes, you will notice some similarities to Luigi’s as the owner is a former employee of the Bakersfield institution but my friend Ron absolutely swears by the Monica burger, which he said was one of the best he’s ever had. There’s so much else they offer that we’ve loved: the short rib ravioli, the Scottish salmon filet with caramelized walnuts and pecans, the porcini sacchetti with a brown butter sauce. It’s a classy white tablecloth restaurant that is typically packed on the weekend despite being neighbors to the very busy Uricchio’s and The 18hundred. Hey, the french fries are fresh cut, too, which is a big plus.
Mama Tosca's Ristorante Italiano (9000 Ming Ave.): The attention to detail you get here is why the restaurant is high-end in both elegant atmosphere and price point, something as simple as the olive oil served with the bread at the beginning of the meal is noticeably better than what most places serve. The staff is incredibly polished and attentive, the wine list expansive and typically rated as one of the best in town, and I seldom stray from the veal and gnocchi though the osso buco in the past has been satisfyingly memorable. An institution that still hits the mark.
The Mark (1623 19th St.): This beautiful downtown restaurant has been really working its outdoor patio, called The Park, with live entertainment, dueling pianos, etc. to attract business. We’ve loved the steaks, the meatloaf, the chicken piccata and the list of wines by the glass. Happy hour, from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, features amazing filet mignon sliders ($5) that are a must-order if you love beef.
Red Pepper (2641 Oswell St.): When we visited recently I finally ignored the 12 other must-orders on my mental list from previous visits and tried the braised short ribs in adobo and chipotle ($27) with cheesy chipotle potatoes. That’s why the place is so frustrating. Another great entree to order on future visits. Co-owner/chef Gilbert Sabedra and hostess/co-owner Sharon Kendall have created a gem that is just incredible. In the lobby I saw an interview on the wall I did back in 2010 with Gilbert and the headline called him “Best Chef in Town.” I didn’t write the headline, but I could have. He was doing fusion cuisine back in the 1980s. If you’re uncertain what you should order, talk to the staff, which always seems to know what’s great that will match your tastes. Outstanding happy hour in the small bar, too. I’d make reservations.
Uricchio's Trattoria (1400 17th St.): Do not go without reservations as this noisy downtown gem is always popular, even on weekday nights. Sure they’ll scramble to accommodate you, but after a few visits you’ll get why people like to come regularly. I can’t recall having a disappointing meal here, and there are so many excellent specialties to try: chicken and sausage a la Nick, the simple lasagna (huge portion), the chicken walnut salad, the sand dabs in butter/wine sauce, the filet mignon with a marvelous porcini mushroom sauce, the tiramisu and the minestrone. And the crème brulee cheesecake. If you prefer conversation with your meal, we’ve found a better noise level in the small bar area.
Wool Growers Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge (620 E. 19th St.): We’ve had so many good meals over the years, and it’s not just because those french fries have never been surpassed for me in all restaurant visits all over the world. Maybe it’s because they’re so long, but if you really want to jazz them up get some of the garlic and pour it all over them. Only 20 items on the dinner menu but the filet of sole, the fried chicken with that same garlic drizzled over it, shrimp scampi, steaks and lamb chops have all been impressive on past visits. I’d make reservations as it always seems crowded. Like Uricchio’s, it can be noisy.
