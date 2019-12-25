Well, we’re a month into the high school basketball season, and league play is still a few weeks away for most teams. It’s the time of year when most teams are still struggling to find their identity.
With that in mind, there’s a few teams that appear to have figured it out, and are perhaps a few steps ahead of the rest as we close out the 2019 calendar year.
Here's a look at the high school basketball scene — or at least a good portion of it — with 2019 rapidly coming to a close:
BOYS BASKETBALL
The short list starts with Bakersfield High, the three-time defending Southwest Yosemite League champions.
The Drillers (8-2), led by a talented group of experienced seniors, have already showcased their local dominance by winning the Kern Schools Federal Credit Union Shootout earlier this month.
Bakersfield’s only two losses are to a solid Sun Valley-Valley Christian (11-3) squad and to Studio City-Harvard-Westlake (12-0), ranked No. 2 in the state. BHS will continue its tough out-of-town schedule when it travels to San Diego for the Holiday Classic, which starts Thursday.
Another boys squad is also trending upward, Bakersfield Christian (5-4). The Eagles suffered close losses to Reedley-Immanuel and Centennial, but posted a big 68-67 overtime win over Newport Beach-Pacifica Christian on Friday at home.
The Tritons (9-3) knocked BCHS out of the state playoffs last year and posted a 59-53 victory earlier this month. The return of 6-foot-5 Ben Yurosek, who was busy leading the Eagles to a state football title, definitely helps.
In the north end of the county, Chavez (6-2), Shafter (9-3) and Delano (11-4) are making noise.
The Titans went 3-1 in the KSFCU Shootout and have won six of their last seven games. Their only loss was to Bakersfield Christian.
The Generals defeated Independence to win the Shafter Kiwanis Tournament earlier this month, and then opened the KSFCU Shootout by beating West.
The Tigers have wins over West, Porterville-Monache and Independence on their early-season resume.
Other boys teams that are off to good starts: Stockdale, West (9-4)and Independence (6-3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
In girls action, Bakersfield High appears to have another strong squad.
The Drillers (8-2), who won the last two Central Section Division II titles, have dominated local competition. Like the BHS boys squad, their only two losses are to state-ranked opponents, El Dorado Hills-Oak Ridge and Clovis West. Bakersfield, which will compete in Division I this year, plays Visalia-El Diamante in the opening game of the Tulare Tournament on Friday.
Stockdale (11-2) looks to be ready to challenge the Drillers in SWYL play. The Mustangs have won seven straight games and won the Corcoran Tournament earlier this month.
Frontier (10-3) opened the season by winning the Lancaster Lady Eagles Kickoff Tournament and went 3-1 at the Monarch Holiday Showdown.
Centennial (7-3) has turned things around, eclipsing last year’s win total in just the first few weeks of the season.
The Golden Hawks, who were 5-25 last year and 0-10 in the SWYL, have won five straight heading into Thursday’s Arvin Tournament opener.
Speaking of Arvin, the Bears are off to a 10-2 start after going 12-18 last season. They won their first six games and just went 3-1 in the Shafter “Play With Honor” Tournament.
