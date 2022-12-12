Locking in a new look this year

I’ve been there– 2 am, dull scissors in hand, chopping away at an impulse DIY hairstyle over the bathroom sink. Sometimes our itch to change up our look bubbles up for far too long and overflows when our sanity is at its lowest. I can tell you from experience, it’s not a good idea to let it come to that point. If you’ve been feeling an urge for a change in your look, don’t hesitate to act, but make sure you give it thorough thought first!
Consult an expert
The most important advice when considering changing up your look is, I can’t say it enough, talk to someone who knows their stuff! This can be hard if you, like me, enjoy being thrifty. If I can figure out a way to cut my own hair, do my own acrylic nails or apply my own spray tan to save a quick buck, I’m all in. But as someone with little expertise in the beauty realm, this can be disastrous and even dangerous without proper research and training and some things are just not worth the risk. In general, I will never attempt an at-home version of anything that I’ve never had done by a professional. It’s one thing to give a DIY trim to a hairstyle that a professional has already done, but a whole new can of worms to start from scratch on a style yourself. If you do opt for a DIY option, make sure you research what can have long term effects or dangers.
Find a way to test out the change before pulling the trigger
The last time my insatiable urge to cut my own bangs arose, I opted to purchase a $5 clip-on piece in the style I was considering. Upon trying the piece on, I decided I really didn’t like the way it looked. That $5 option saved me months of annoyance and regret. I also have used clip on options before each piercing I have gotten to make sure it is a look that I would enjoy. There is also a wide virtual world of ways to test out your face with different hairstyles and colors, although not every filter is created equal. Find one that looks realistic and try out different styles until you find one that works for your complexion and face shape.
Explore options out there
Our unfettered access to so many beauty tips and ideas is pretty incredible. Something as simple as deciding to get microbladed brows or bangs or eyelash extensions can actually lead to dozens of potential looks depending on who and how it is done. The beauty of having all of this information at your fingertips is you can not only narrow down the exact style you want before going into a salon but you can actually choose which salon to go to based on what they specialize in. Looking at the internet or magazines or talking to friends can help you make more informed decisions about what will work best for you specifically. For instance, when considering a new hairstyle, keep in mind your hair type and your face shape. For example, if you have thin or flat hair, consider incorporating layers to add volume and depth. If you have a square face shape, consider a hairstyle that features a side part to soften your face.
Be willing to not love it
After all of that, no matter how much research you do, you still can never be 100 percent sure that the results will be everything you could imagine. Sometimes the idea of the change is better than the reality. But that risk is what makes change fun! You have to be willing to try out some new styles, and thankfully, most things are temporary. Hair grows back, piercings close and clothes can be changed. Most of the time, if you try out a new look and end up hating it, then it really has just provided a learning experience for you.
A big part of loving your look is just to be confident in it! If you feel good about yourself, others will pick up on that confidence too. Your sense of style is ultimately your own, and if the way you look isn’t expressing who you are, then it’s time for a change!