Local criminal defense attorney David Torres has been appointed by the governor as a justice on the California Courts-Martial Appellate Panel, which is made up of three justices and hears criminal appeals involving California Guard and Reserve personnel.
Torres, 58, has worked in private law practice since 1988 and previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, the U.S. Army and in the Army Reserve with the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Torres is a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, California State Military Reserve, American Board of Criminal Lawyers and the California Attorneys for Criminal Justice. He earned his law degree from the Gonzaga University School of Law.
