Good morning and welcome one and all to the show.
Back here at Lemoore High for the quietest of the three days here for the championship day for the Central Section Masters girls wrestling championships after the boys concluded last night with Frontier's Trent Tracy and Bakersfield's Josiah Hill both coming away with individual Masters titles.
Reminder: Being in semifinals does not qualify for state. Losers have to then wrestle in consolation bracket, and win, to get to 3rd place match and qualify for one of the four state bids out of the Central Section Masters.
1:18 p.m. - Visalia-Mt. Whitney's Ashley Venagas pinned Mira Monte's Yazmine Perez in the first round of the 121 semifinals while Selma's Melanie Mendoza pins West's Jamae Barnes at the 1:42 mark in the other 121 semifinals.
The pin now puts Selma in the team lead and Peres and Barnes will be need to win in consolation bracket to advance to state.
1:14 p.m. - Foothill junior Ariana Juarez is a Masters finalist and a state qualifier. Juarez beat Kameah Tell from Santa Maria-Righetti 7-0 in the 116 semifinals.
Juarez will wrestle Porterville-Monache's Charlotte Kouyoumtjan after pinning Mira Monte's Jennifer Garcia 45 seconds into the semifinals.
1:11 p.m. - The 111 finals will be Jocleyn Hernandez from Fresno-Bullard vs Valeree Ornelas from Clovis.
1:01 p.m. - Ridgeview's Genesis Quirarte is a state qualifier and a Masters finalist after pinning Foothill's Heydy Albarron in the 106 semifinals.
Quirarte will wrestle Noelia Medina from Coalinga in the finals after beating Jisela Alvear from Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley, 7-5, in the semifinals.
12:56 p.m. - At 103, state-ranked No. 1 Cristelle Rodriguez from Clovis-Buchanan beats Golden Valley's Destiny Dominguez in a third period pin and Selma's Chelsey Mendoza earns a 4-0 decision over Frontier's Jacqueline Hernandez.
Dominguez and Hernandez will have to wrestle in consolations to advance to state. With just four slots out of the section, it's not easy to make it to Rabobank.
12:50 p.m. - Team scores moving into the semifinals. The 101 semifinals are on the mat.
1. Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley 68
2. Golden Valley 65
3. Ridgeview 57
4. Selma 56
5. Foothill 53.5.
12:25 p.m. - The Central Section has just four qualifiers in each weight class that will move on to state. So, the winners of the semifinal winner will automatically qualify. But those that lose will then have to wrestle, and win, in the subsequent consolation bracket to qualify for next week.
Semifinals are about 10 minutes away.
12:01 p.m. - Well, the noon hour is upon us and the early consolation rounds are still going on here at Lemoore. Might be another 45 minutes for the semifinals to begin. Stay tuned.
11:31 a.m. - We are currently running through the third round of consolation brackets with the semifinals set for noon.
Currently, Golden Valley is second in team points with 51, behind Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley (64).
There are 17 Kern County semifinals, including three semifinal matches of two locals, ensuring at leas three locals in the finals, set for 3 p.m.
Here are the team scores
1. Pioneer Valley 64
2. Golden Valley 51
3. Selma 50
4. Foothill 47.5
5. Ridgeview 47
6. Santa Maria-Righetti 40
7. Tulare-Mission Oak 36
8. Mira Monte 32
t9. Lemoore 27
t9. Nipomo 27
t9. Visalia-Redwood 27
Here are the semifinal matches with locals
101
Destiny Domingez, Golden Valley vs. Cristelle Rodriguez, Clovis-Buchanan
Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier vs. Marissa Perico, Lemoore
106
Genesis Quirarte, Ridgeview vs Heydy Albarron, Foothill
Jennifer Garcia, Mira Monte vs. Charlotte Kouvoumtian, Porterville-Monache
Ariana Juarez, Foothill vs. Kameah Tell, Righetti
121
Yazmine Perez, Mira Monte vs Ashley Vengas, Visalia-Mt. Whitney
Jamae Barnes, West, vs. Melanie Mendoza, Selma
126
Cindy Pelayo, East vs. Yasmine Scherer, North
131
Aliana Lefotu, Golden Valley vs. Dulce Garcia, Pioneer Valley
Jessica Manriquez, Foothill vs. Vanessa Mares, Kingsburg
143
Marian Perez, Ridgeview vs. Maria Barillas-Hernadez, Redwood
150
Shareni Donis, South vs. Kendall Braswell, Liberty
160
Ehireme Ohens, Stockdale vs. Tia Barfield, Bishop
189
Kayvette Osorio, Golden Valley vs. Leslie Arellano, Redwood
