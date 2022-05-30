Lightning in a Bottle Weekend Music Festival wraps up

Lightning in a Bottle Music Festival had no shortage of stimulation. From the thousands of attendees in over the top outfits, elaborate makeup and colorful structures to the dozens of musical performances spread amongst six main stages, there is something new to see at every turn.
While music festivals like this one aren’t for the faint of heart, there were options throughout the day for those who desire a milder party including cooking classes, group yoga, meditation and even a Kid’s Zone. Not to mention the waterfront access to Lake Buena Vista where visitors could go for a quick, or not so quick swim.
Despite the crowd, dust and heat, festival goers seemed unphased, glad to be soaking in the freedom and good times.