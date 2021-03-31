Life changes in blink of an 'Eye' in Oscar-nominated short film

Though this year's live action short films may be different, the feeling of being on the shortlist for the 93rd Academy Awards is the same.
"White Eye" writer and director Tomer Shushan, who drew inspiration from a personal encounter to make his one-take emotional rollercoaster short film, "couldn't believe" his film made it on the shortlist out of 174 qualifying films.
"It took me a moment to realize how big of a deal it is to make it to the shortlist and that we were moments away before the nominations," Shushan wrote in an email. "I believe we can do it, it will be very difficult because this year really all the films are very good and everyone deserves it."
On Monday, the Israeli film was one of five nominated for best live action short film.
In "White Eye," a man finds his stolen bicycle one night in Tel Aviv and is on a mission to reclaim it. In the process, he meets the new owner, an African migrant named Yunas, who pleads with him to not get the police involved. So concerned with getting his bike back, the man doesn't realize the consequences his actions have on the migrant's life.
Shushan shared some thoughts on his cinematic journey and plans for the future.
The Bakersfield Californian: I read that "White Eye" was based on an incident that happened to you. If you're able to share, what was it about that incident that impacted you so much? How did your real-life incident end?
Tomer Shushan: In real life it ended up a bit better, the police left without taking Yunas but he got so scared and humiliated because of me and to know that I caused that to another human being just crashed me. I couldn't think of anything else, all my values were gone in that situation and I needed to control my actions.
The story of "White Eye" changed me as a filmmaker but more than that it changed me as a person.
TBC: There are a lot of emotions and issues tackled in just 20 minutes. Why did you decide to make this a short rather than a feature film?
TS: I am a big fan of short films. For me it's the biggest challenge to touch people's hearts with short stories.
"White Eye" is a story about a young person who gets a lesson in life in such a short time. I think it's perfect for short film.
TBC: Why did you decide to do this film in one take? How do you think that adds to the overall tone and feeling of the film?
TS: This story is about a person who experiences a stressful and intense moment. Instead of acting from a rational place he gives into an egoistic rage. Everything happens to him in a short time without a moment to stop, reconsider, breathe. I wanted the same effect for the audience to really feel the main character's situation. But between every take in a film, the viewer has a tiny little break to catch breath. I wanted the camera to connect the viewer and the main character in a never-ending motion like tension that doesn't give you a break.
TBC: How challenging was it to capture this in one take?
TS: The production itself was very exciting. Shooting ONE SHOT in one night is definitely challenging. In order to make the one shot work in one night, we had to make a lot of rehearsals. Each department knew exactly what to do and when. We became a very accurate machine that worked together.
The fact that you can’t see materials and accordingly prepare for the next shooting day is something that you give up when you choose to do a one shot film in one night.
The good side is that at one take, the whole team is experiencing the film from the beginning to the end, and you actually watch the movie live so you can see at one take what works and what doesn't.
While we were filming, I still changed the script and took out parts of it because I saw that they were slowing down the rhythm.
TBC: What type of reaction do you hope audiences get when they see this film?
TS: I hope that after watching this movie, every person will ask themselves what they would do in such a situation, or from that point, when a person is facing the weaker, they will try to look at the situation from a different angle and not just from their own place and ego. Eventually, the material is biodegradable, it has no value without the human psyche that defines it. What defines a person is his actions in the world.
TBC: How does "White Eye" compare to some of your other work?
TS: I guess that so far I chose to deal with conflicts between people from different sides of the society. Even if it's subconsciously.
All my life I saw it in front of my eyes. As a kid I grew up in the richest area in Israel, but my family was poor. So my everyday life felt like two worlds that made me keep asking, why is it like that? I am still looking for the answer. That's why I am making films about it.
TBC: What are some other projects you're eyeing?
TS: I'm developing two projects these days. The first one is my debut feature film, “Between the Sand Grains.”
The film is about an unexpected love story that happens one night in a wedding celebration between a 30-year-old waiter and a rich young woman, that comes from two different classes and carries them to a wild night journey of passion which raises a threat of existence.
The second one is a TV series named “TORSO.” It is about Leon, a private investigator who was hired by the suspicious wife of a police detective. Instead of discovering the husband's unfaithfulness, Leon reveals his complex secret. Going deeper and deeper in the trace Leon gets the chance to save the life of innocent people.
The 93rd Academy Awards will air at 5 p.m. April 25 on ABC.