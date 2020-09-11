Just when I thought the president of the U.S. had done and said everything possible that was an insult to this country and its citizens, he one-ups himself with more disgusting remarks attributed to him, as reported in the Atlantic Magazine.
According to that report, Trump looks upon military personnel, especially those who were injured, killed or captured as “losers” and “suckers.”
During my lifetime, I have become aware of the sacrifices made by those who served. I had an uncle who was killed in World War ll.
I was only 4 years old at the time, but I remember vividly the grief of my mother and grandmother upon notification that Uncle Dan was killed.
I had two other uncles who also served during that conflict.
Accordingly, I find it disgusting that the aforementioned servicemen, who made the sacrifice (one ultimate) of serving their country are seen as “losers” and “suckers” in the eyes of this commander-in-chief who prides himself on his great patriotism.
In response to the president’s remarks, I will borrow the words of Maj. Gen. Paul Eaton.
Upon hearing of this report, the general, whose father was killed in Vietnam, said the following to the president: “YOU’RE NO PATRIOT!”
I will end by informing Mr. Trump that, in the eyes of true patriots, Gen. Eaton’s father and the countless numbers of the U.S. military who have served their country in war and peace are not “losers” and “suckers.” They are now, and forever will be, winners and heroes!
— Richard Ceccarelli, Bakersfield
Find the money
I could not agree more with a recent letter writer, and I want to thank her for her letter which I have been wanting to say something for a long time (“Letter to the Editor: Do it right the first time,” Sept. 8).
I can predict a future TBC headline on the front page now: “Children killed on 24th Street crosswalk.”
Instead of putting people’s lives at risk to save money, find the money somewhere before it’s too late.
— Dutch Toews, Bakersfield
Complete your ballot carefully
Thank you, David Keranen, for your insightful column (“COMMUNITY VOICES: The future of our democracy, country and planet,” Sept. 8).
Every word was right on.
I would like to add that anyone who is going to vote by mail-in ballot to be sure to read every word on the ballot on how to full it out.
Most importantly, be sure to sign the outside of the envelope.
Missing this signature is why so many are rejected. And don’t forget a stamp.
Hopefully, in the end we will see a President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to bring class, ethics and morals back into the White House.
— Pat Ferguson, Bakersfield
Consider those affected by poor protest planning
Protesting needs to have some etiquette or unwritten rules (“Groups for green jobs stage protest in front of McCarthy’s Bakersfield home,” Sept. 4).
I genuinely believe we all have the right to voice our opinions and gather in those beliefs’ unity. The advanced principles of individual liberty give us freedom of speech and freedom of assembly.
The protesting that occurred at 4:30 a.m. at Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s residence was unacceptable — not for the protesters’ political stance of demanding green jobs, Medicare for All and extending unemployment benefits.
On the contrary, I commend the protesters for demanding a positive change for our community.
However, does it have to be at 4:30 in the morning when it is in a residential area?
Let us not lose sight that our nation is still battling COVID-19.
Essential workers are still bravely serving our community.
Most of these workers are tired, overworked and stressed.
Also, children are being homeschooled and are under a tremendous amount of pressure.
Adequate sleep is fundamental to our physical and mental health.
Citizens of Bakersfield, I urge you, while voicing your opinions and taking a stand for your beliefs, please consider those affected by poor protest planning.
It might just have a significant negative impact on those who you are trying to assist.
— Ursula Arias, Bakersfield
Don’t give them this life sentence
A recent letter discusses SB 145, which eliminates automatic sex registration for young adults who have a particular kind of sex with a minor (“Letter to the Editor: Take an honest look,” Sept. 9).
Giving a judge the discretion in these cases is best for everybody.
It’s just common sense.
If an 18 year old has consensual sex with a 17 year old, how serious is that?
Not putting somebody on an internet list for life doesn’t really reduce the severity of the crime.
They still have a felony.
Why give a young person a life sentence?
Registration is a life sentence of discrimination, even if the courts have decided otherwise.
It creates hysteria, hate, discrimination, homelessness, social welfare programs, higher taxes and sometimes murder.
The Nazis were good at registering people.
If your son or daughter was involved in this situation, what would your response be, letter writer?
— Mike Francel, Bakersfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.