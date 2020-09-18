California, Oregon, Washington, along with other western states, are on fire, burning out of control. Firefighters on the line, brave as they are, are stressed to the max and totally exhausted. More than 3 million acres are burned and the total is climbing. For whenever these acres get replanted, it will take 50 to 75 years to make a comeback. Think of all the oxygen these trees supplied for air we breathe. Soon, you may have grizzly bears in your backyard or coyotes eating your pets. That’s assuming you have a backyard and your house is still standing.
We didn’t win World War II by bombing Germany with one or two airplanes. We need a couple of squadrons of planes to saturate and bomb these fires one after another, 25 planes at a time. We have a naval air base at China Lake in Ridgecrest. We also have the Air Force at Edwards Air Force Base in Mojave. I’m an 80-year-old veteran, and I’m sure that our military is up to the challenge. I’m sure also that the exhausted firemen would welcome any manmade rain from above. We have plenty of pilots and plenty of planes to get the job done before our cities are burned to the ground.
— Harold Watkins, Bakersfield
Hydroxychloroquine is an effective drug and here’s why
I am really proud of President Donald Trump and the two Bakersfield doctors who are willing to stand up against the “fake media” (“Local doctors featured in viral video of doctors that was later banned from social media,” Aug. 9). Hydroxychloroquine has already been used daily by millions of people for decades to treat a variety of ailments.
BioScience Trends Journal reported, “Thus far, results from more than 100 patients have demonstrated that chloroquine phosphate is superior to the control treatment in inhibiting the exacerbation of pneumonia, improving lung imaging findings, promoting a virus-negative conversion and shortening the disease course.”
Cell Research published a report from researchers who concluded that chloroquine is “highly effective in the control of 2019-nCoV infection in vitro” with further research needed.
Clinical Infectious Diseases, published by the Oxford University Press for the Infectious Diseases Society of America, cited earlier research as justification for exploration. They said, “We believe that hydroxychloroquine may be a promising drug for the treatment of SARA-CoV-2 infection.”
A French research team of 18 scientists report that “hydroxychloroquine is efficient in clearing vital nasopharyngeal carriage of SARS-CoV-2 in COVID-19 patients in only three to six days, in most patients.”
Travel Medicine and Infectious Disease Journal also reports positive outcomes.
The FDA supported studies on this but later backtracked in an attempt to shut down further studies.
Why would the FDA do so? Politics. To inhibit further studies on a promising cure is irresponsible in the extreme.
— Jim Lee, Lake Isabella
Addressing the underrepresentation of girls around the world
The problem begins at the level of underrepresentation, since a developing yesterday until a globalized today. Girls around the world continue to be excluded from decisions affecting them — their needs invisible and their voices unheard. It is time to promote a way of life where not one identity, but all identities, are provided with a decision, an education and the ability to lead and be heard.
With this decision comes a likelihood of declined child marriages and violence against women while encouraging the creation and maintenance of democratic societies. Girls all around the world are full of potential to become exemplary leaders and models for their nation, building a confident future of our forthcoming generation.
I would like to thank Congressman McCarthy for voting in favor of the Keeping Girls in School Act, empowering girls around the world, increasing educational opportunities and economic security.
I further urge Congressman McCarthy to advance his leadership in not only empowering girls around the world education-wise, but also providing girls with the representation they are entitled to and the voices and rights they deserve by cosponsoring the Girls’ Leadership, Engagement, Agency, and Development Act.
— Momina Chaudhry, Bakersfield
