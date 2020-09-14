Blacks, browns and whites have an infinite range of gifts and talents within them. The racial groups don’t cover the same strengths, but there’s plenty of room for choice of the best available talent for most job requirements. It doesn’t matter what color. Compete on merit, not skin color. If the NFL and NBA do better with mostly Black players, fine. We cheer them on at the games, and even lionize them.
Consider that about 90 percent of all patents filed in the U.S. are by white men. Those patents include audio/visual systems, arena structures and the means to get there, by land, sea or air. We can at least appreciate each other for what we bring to the table. Oh yeah, without brown people, who knows how to get the jobs done and have the stamina to do them, the rest is moot. Where else but the U.S., that the left wants to destroy, is all this possible today?
President Trump has beautifully tapped all the racial resources in our free enterprise economy by creating opportunities that have given us the highest employment ever across the board. The totalitarians and the media will never give him credit.
— Jerry Todd, Bakersfield
Trump’s disregard for truth
Since his inauguration in 2017 the president has been embroiled in one controversy after another. And he has shown a consistent ability to flip the narrative when these controversies arise. But I think he has reached a new low.
For two weeks now the country has been trying to digest his reported comments about wounded and dead soldiers, calling them “losers” and “suckers.”
It’s said that he preferred that wounded GIs shouldn’t walk in military parades. First reported by The Atlantic magazine, even a Fox News journalist was able to verify and report these despicable comments.
The new controversy is here: Trump admitted to Bob Woodward early this year that he lied to the American public when playing down the seriousness of the coronavirus back in February.
His spin is that he wanted to be a “cheerleader” for the country. He must feel that the “cheerleader” lie is superior to the previous reports that he played down the virus in an attempt to keep the economy moving. What the egotist doesn’t understand is that perhaps the public would not have held a slowdown against him if he was truthful with us from the start or was working behind the scenes to get our country ready for the virus. But in actuality he did next to nothing to protect the public in the initial months.
Today there is no national policy on fighting a pandemic. But there was one; it was left in the White House by the Obama administration.
— Terry Beals, Bakersfield
Questions for BLM
For all of the Black Lives Matter protesters, I have two questions. Do Black businesses matter? Does the absence of fathers (regardless of race) in the lives of their children matter?
— James McMahon, Bakersfield
Our officers need our help
“Phasers on Stun.” Sound familiar? Some of you became “Trekies” when the science fiction TV series “Star Trek” aired in 1966. Others may have joined the ranks over the next 50-plus years following the wildly successful franchise in its many iterations. When Captain James T. Kirk ordered his crew to put their phasers on stun, you knew that it meant stun. It didn’t mean slap you around a little bit. It meant take you down, not forever, just down. And right now!
The 2005 documentary called “How William Shatner Changed the World” touched on the many ways that “Star Trek” affected the science community.
For example, the “communicator” inspired our cellphone. We need our scientists to be inspired again and build a Phaser. A phaser that can stun.
We owe it to our police officers. The tasers that they now use are not dependable. We have seen too many incidents where they were deployed and did not do the job. As a result, officers have had to employ strong arm tactics to subdue suspects, sometimes with tragic results. In some cases they have had no alternative but to fire their deadly service weapons.
We need phasers for our law enforcement officers. Scientists get busy! Remember, you got us to the moon and back!
— Janis Roberts, Bakersfield
