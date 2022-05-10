Letter to the editor:

In these financially trying times, we know the cost of food is rising.
We have all seen the bare shelves at grocery stores. One way to combat this is to have a victory garden and backyard hens.
Of course, the Bakersfield City Council had previously passed the hen ordinance. Unfortunately, it was rescinded.
Keeping hens will not only help with food insecurity. It will also help with the new waste recycling ordinance. The majority of kitchen scraps can be fed to chickens. The waste they produce can be used in composting for the garden.