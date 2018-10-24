Thanks for featuring David Keranen's piece ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Answers in science," Oct. 19). A voice of reason vs. omnipresent dogma from our Christian, religious right adherents. Centuries of terrible conduct in the name of God (pick a God; any God so named by man will suffice) does not deter the faithful, and reason, with a science basis, only infuriates them.
Jim Hemminghaus, Bakersfield
