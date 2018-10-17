“Civility is for suckers,” published Oct. 15, by Rich Lowry is a perfect example of disinformation. He equates the protests against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and yelling on the Senate floor as disrupting the political process. He forgets the famous “You lie!” leveled at President Barack Obama and other bold actions of provocateurs. When President Donald Trump calls women, the disabled and veterans insulting names and lies to support his insults, he is destroying civility far more than angry citizens demanding to be heard. When Hillary acknowledges the success of his rhetoric, she is acknowledging the lack of civility in our country. Republicans like to argue both sides of an issue and describe themselves as victims. Not this time.
Kathy Harlan, Bakersfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.