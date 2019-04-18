As a farmer, it’s good to see the recent “Farmers look to adapt to climate change” article from March 31 as an acknowledgment of changing realities in farming today. On my farm, the drought had a profound impact on our growing practices. The article reflects the 30,000-foot view that research and financial analysts’ projections have provided so far by way of an understanding of climate impacts on California agriculture. But that doesn’t provide the tools for me to make wise business decisions about how to adapt to the challenges ahead.
It’s true that the only farmers who stay in business are both adaptable and flexible. We are always at the mercy of Mother Nature. But, with a changing climate, what lies close on the horizon is unprecedented. It’s sobering to see the farmers in Iowa picking up the pieces after their operations were under water for so long that they face financial losses to the tune of millions. The unpredictable extremes aren’t just projections anymore; they’re happening now.
For California farmers and ranchers to maintain viable operations in the face of rapid changes to the climate and heightened unpredictability, we need resources to bring together climate science and technical know-how. A bill is being debated in the state Assembly that would be a great start to doing so. The “Ag Adaptation Tools” bill, AB 409, by Assemblymember Monique Limón, would translate the research into practical ways of figuring out what producers need to adapt to our changing climate.
Nathanael Siemens, Wasco
