Letter to the editor: Don’t bail out pension funds

This is in response to the article titled, “Honey, Joe Biden just shrunk our pension” (Stephen Moore, March 28): I agree wholeheartedly regarding ESG. What is really bad is that the California pension managers started doing this several years ago. They divested the pension funds of oil company stocks for instance. Those stocks have performed well and they pay really good dividends.
So when the pension funds underperform, California taxpayers are forced to reimburse the underfunded pensions even though they may not agree with these green energy initiatives. The pension funds should not be reimbursed for their poor management decisions. Again, California voters are asleep at the wheel!
— Mike Polyniak, Bakersfield