Letter to the editor: Addressing suggestions for the election office

I would like to respond to John Pryor’s Community Voices column on election integrity in the May 8 issue of The Californian.
Mr. Pryor states that California has an excellent system in place to verify the accuracy of voter registrations. That is the system Kern County uses, and I agree wholeheartedly that the system works very well for voters who process a change of address.
And, in line with the idea of continuous improvement, the public can also be of assistance. If a ballot is delivered to you for someone who no longer lives at that address, just write “Moved” on the envelope and send it back through the post office or bring it to the election office. That way, even if the voter does not put through a change of address, the election office is notified.
Mr. Pryor also suggests some changes that he says he hopes Kern County will implement. In particular, he mentions limiting absentee ballots and who can return a ballot for a voter.
However, mailing ballots to all active registered voters and leaving it up to the voter to choose who can return their ballot are both requirements under California law. If people want changes to the law, they need to look to Sacramento. Kern County cannot make changes on its own.
And as long as I am registrar of voters, Kern County will continue to comply with the law.