It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. That's one way to look at the Bakersfield dining scene in 2019. While we had so many wonderful restaurants open, there was also an onslaught of closures, including many beloved institutions.
Downtown got a boost with The 18hundred, Angry Barnyard BBQ, Hon Ramen, Dot x Ott and Panchito's but lost Sinaloa, Joseph's and Narducci’s Burgers and Italian Ice, which was where Panchito's opened.
Mexican food lovers took a hit with the loss of a number of eateries: Mexicali West, Sinaloa, La Colonia, Que Pasa (at Valley Plaza) and Casa Tequila.
We also lost Centro 18 Latin Steakhouse but owners Lino Gonzales and Frances Cueto opened both Lino's Greenhorn Grill in Alta Sierra and Chef Lino's Grill on Panama Lane so that tally ends in the plus column.
Bakersfield also benefitted from the addition of Aqui es Texcoco, which specializes in lamb barbacoa and other regional cuisine of Texcoco, Mexico.
The fine dining scene lost both Cafe Med and Steak & Grape but stalwarts like Red Pepper, Benji's, Mama Tosca's, Chef's Choice Noodle Bar and the Belvedere Room at the Padre Hotel kept people in style.
While many restaurants have added vegetarian or vegan options, Vida Vegan took a chance in 2019 and made a name for itself as Bakersfield's first vegan dining establishment. Here's hoping that the scene becomes even more diverse and creative.
Dining columnist Pete Tittl digs into these topics and more — including his expanding list of must-order dishes at his favorite spots — so settle in for a good read. And make those reservations now before you end up hangry.
