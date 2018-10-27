For the past four years, one of my duties here at Bakersfield Life has been to drive and write reviews about cars for our On the Road section.
Family and friends chuckled when I told them that my job now involved driving cars, as most of them had rarely see me in one. I have been a regular bike commuter for the past 30 years, mostly getting behind the wheel only on weekends.
But, I actually have a deep interest in cars that started during my childhood.
My father was a car guy, sort of. I can remember a handful of project cars, including a 1932 Ford pickup and a 1958 Edsel, he brought home that would gather dust in our driveway for a few years before being sold to friend longer on disposable income, patience and free time than my father. Also, my older brother was bona fide motor head who understood the intricacies of the automobile mechanics at a young age. During his high school years, he always had an engine rebuild in progress in our garage and spent the first several years of his working life as a professional auto mechanic.
The first car of my own I remember having an emotional attachment to was a 1964 Ford Ranchero that I got after graduating from high school. Shop manual in hand, I replaced the clutch, radiator and water pump, had it painted bright yellow and drove it proudly until I felt the need for something more practical.
The first On the Road assignment I was given was a 2015 Ford Mustang GT 50th Anniversary Edition, which took me back to my childhood. My mom had a beautiful 1965 Mustang when I was in junior high. It was black with red interior, chrome rims and a four-speed manual transmission. My most vivid, though not fondest, memory of the car was attempting to move it out of the way so I could shoot baskets in our driveway and backing it into the the side of the neighbor’s garage. Fortunately, the impact was cushioned by a boxwood hedge and the car, and my backside, came through it unscathed.
I have learned few things from driving and writing about cars for the past four years.
First, The quality of cars currently being sold in the U.S. is really high. Foreign competition, partnerships and economic crises have resulted in manufacturers to getting leaner and meaner and more innovative. Though a few cars I have test driven have been really hard to give back (Porsche 911Carrera, BMW 7 Series), I can’t remember one that I wouldn’t feel good about owning.
Secondly, automobile engineering and technology is incredible and just keeps getting better. Car manufacturers are finding new ways to make vehicles safer, more economical and more enjoyable to drive and are including things that were not even conceived of five years ago on their entry-level base models.
And, lastly, the local auto dealers and the people they employ are a quality bunch. The folks at the dealerships I deal with when picking up and returning cars have, to a person, been extremely friendly, incredibly knowledgeable and have treated me with the utmost respect.
Though I prefer to get around on two wheels, it’s hard not to appreciate the craftsmanship, attention to detail and the innovation that goes into cars today, as well as respect the local men and women in the industry for their professionalism and dedication to helping customers find the right cars. ￼
Opinions expressed in this column are those of Glenn Hammett.
