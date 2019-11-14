A daytime lane closure has been scheduled for the outside lane and shoulder on southbound Mohawk Street Monday. This closure will be in the vicinity of the westbound Westside Parkway on-ramp. The contractor for the Kern River Bridge Improvements project will be removing and replacing the guardrail along Mohawk Street. The work is expected to take all day to complete.
Furthermore, on Monday night the southbound-to-westbound on-ramp is expected to be closed between the 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for more guardrail replacement. During this time, southbound Mohawk Street motorists can access westbound Westside Parkway by making a U-turn at Truxtun Avenue and returning northbound to the westbound loop on-ramp.
