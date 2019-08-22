A known Country Boy Crips member, who opened fire on two people he thought were part of a rival gang in 2015, was found guilty by a Kern County jury Thursday.
Anthony Laws was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of gang participation. He was also found guilty of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and active participation in a criminal street gang.
"The prosecution of violent gang members continues to be a top priority of this office," District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said. "This case is another example of how effective investigation from (the Bakersfield Police Department) combined with the power of enhanced DNA analysis at the crime lab can bring a killer to justice.”
On July 9, 2015, Laws received information that members of a rival gang were at an apartment complex on Palmacia Drive, according to a press release from the DA's office. At that time, Laws and fellow Country Boy Crips members drove to the complex.
Once they were there, Laws and another person got out of the car and snuck up on Darnell Dickerson and Brian Anderson. Laws then fired six rounds from a semi-automatic firearm as Dickerson and Anderson ran. Anderson, who was not a gang member and had no criminal history, was hit in the torso and died later that evening.
The Bakersfield Police Department collected blood samples from the crime scene while they were still fresh. DNA analysis from the Kern Regional Crime Lab determined that Laws’ blood was mixed with Anderson's blood that was found at the scene.
Laws is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 27. He faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
