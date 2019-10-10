An Oildale toddler snatched from his front yard was found at 11 a.m. Thursday and his alleged kidnapper was taken into custody, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said.
Jace Pletcher, 2, was reported missing just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen being carried by Eric Truman, 37, on Regal Street near Beardsley Avenue.
“So many people were out looking for him,” said Samantha Trimble, Pletcher's mother, who was calling relatives to let them known the boy was rescued by law enforcement. “This whole freaking town came together to look for Jace.”
Pletcher was found safe in the 800 block of Roberts Lane in Oildale, the sheriff's office said, and was taken to a local hospital to be checked. Truman is a known transient, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said, and deputies had searched areas he was known to frequent, including abandoned homes and homeless encampments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.