Kern Senior Living listings for 2022

CARE

Adult Day Care

Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County Inc., 4203 Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-665-8871; respite care: 661-301-6154; toll-free: 888-571-3443

Delano Adult Day Health Care Center, 1457 Glenwood St., Delano, CA 93215; 661-725-7070

Care Management Services

Valley Caregiver Resource Center, 5363 N. Fresno St., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93726; 559-541-8614; toll-free: 800-541-8614

Day & Respite Care

Delano Adult Day Health Care Center, 1457 Glenwood St., Delano, CA 93215; 661-725-7070

Pacifica Senior Living, 3209 Brookside Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-578-5126

Senior Services of I.W.V., 417 W. Drummond Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555; 760-375-2352

Tehachapi Manor, 20400 Oak Knoll Drive, Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-822-7885

The Village at Seven Oaks Senior Living, 4301 Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield, CA 93311, 661-837-1337

Geriatric Care Managers

Kern Medical Center, 1700 Mount Vernon Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93306; 661-326-2000

Health Care Services

Bakersfield Family Medical Center, 4580 California Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-327-4411

Bakersfield Family Medical Center Northeast, 5601 Auburn St., Suite A, Bakersfield, CA 93306; 661-616-9700

Bakersfield Family Medical Center Northwest, 3400 Calloway Drive, Suite 400, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-387-6000

BFMC Oak Tree Medical Group, 432 S. Mill St., Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-823-2273

Comprehensive Cardiovascular, 5945 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-323-4278

Gentiva Hospice, 5001 E. Commercenter Drive, Suite 140, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-324-1232; toll-free: 866-324-1232

HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital, 5001 Commerce Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-323-5500

Interim HealthCare, 4801 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-395-1700

LifeHOUSE Parkview Healthcare Center, 329 N. Real Road, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-327-7107

Mayflower Gardens, 6570 West Ave., Suite L-12, Lancaster, CA 93536; 661-943-3228

Mercy Southwest Orthopedic and Hand Center at Mercy Southwest Hospital, 400 Old River Road, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-663-6000

Ravi Nandakumar, M.D., Gastroenterology and Nutrition, 9870 Brimhall Road, Suite 100, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-588-8725

Omni Family Health

  • Brimhall Community Health Center, 1014 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-377-0439
  • Buttonwillow Health & Dental Center, 277 E. Front St., Buttonwillow, CA 93206; 661-764-5211
  • Joy Cariño Kimpo Family Medical Center, 1001 Main St., Delano, CA 93215; 661-459-1800
  • Lost Hills Community Health & Dental Center, 21138 Paso Robles Highway, Lost Hills, CA 93249; 661-797-2667
  • Oildale Community Health Center, 525 Roberts Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93308; 661-392-7850
  • Panama Lane Health Center, 4600 Panama Lane, Suite 102B, Bakersfield, CA 93313; 866-707-6664
  • Ridgecrest Health Center, 1133 N. Chelsea St., Ridgecrest, CA 93555; 866-707-6664
  • Rosedale Community Health Center, 3409 Calloway Drive, Building 300, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 866-707-6664
  • Shafter Community Health Center, 659 S. Central Valley Highway, Shafter, CA 93263; 661-746-9194
  • Taft Health Center, 1100 4th St., Taft, CA 93268; 866-707-6664
  • Tehachapi Health Center, 161 N. Mill St., Tehachapi, CA 93561; 866-707-6664
  • Wasco Medical & Dental Center, 2101 7th St., #C; Wasco, CA 93280; 661-758-2263

Optimal Hospice Care, 1675 Chester Ave., #401, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-716-4000

QualCare IPA, 5058 California Ave., Suite 415, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-371-2790

Ridgecrest Healthcare Center, 1131 N. China Lake Blvd., Ridgecrest, CA 93555; 760-446-3591

Senior Services of I.W.V., 417 W. Drummond Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555; 760-375-4322

Hospitals — Rehabilitation

Bakersfield Heart Hospital, 3001 Sillect Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93308; 661-316-6003

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, 5001 Commerce Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-323-5500

The Vilage At Seven Oaks Senior Living, 4301 Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-837-1337

Hospitals — Special Programs

Adventist Health

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield, 2615 Chester Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-395-3000
  • Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, 1100 Magellan Drive, Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-823-3000
  • Tehachapi Family Health Center, 105 W. E St., Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-823-7070

Bakersfield Heart Hospital, 3001 Sillect Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93308; 661-316-6000

Delano Regional Medical Center, 1401 Garces Highway, Delano, CA 93215; 661-454-3762

Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals

  • Memorial Hospital, 420 34th St., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-327-4647
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown, 22115 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-632-5000
  • Mercy Hospital Southwest Orthopedic, 300 Old River Road, Suite 200, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-663-6000

Kern Medical Center, 1700 Mount Vernon Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93306; 661-326-2000

Kern Valley Healthcare District, 6412 Laurel Ave., Lake Isabella, CA 93240; 760-379-2681

Palmdale Regional Medical Center, 38600 Medical Center Drive, Palmdale, CA 93551; 661-382-5000

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, 1081 N. China Lake Blvd., Ridgecrest, CA 93555; 760-446-3551

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, 11301 Wilshire Blvd., #6005, Los Angeles, CA 90073; 310-478-3711

Veterans Administration Medical Center, 2615 E. Clinton Ave., Fresno, CA 93703; 559-225-6100

In-Home Care

Adventist Health — Home Care Services, 2800 K St., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-869-6700

Agape In Home Care, 4800 District Blvd., Bakersfield, CA 93313; 661-835-0364

Alternative Care, 2029 21st St., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-631-2036

Antelope Valley Home Care, 44335 Lowtree Ave., Lancaster, CA 93534; 661-949-5938

Around The Clock, 5251 Office Park Drive, #400, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-395-5800

Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Home Health, 1600 D St., Suite 202, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-632-5050

Hoffmann Hospice, 8501 Brimhall Road, Building #100, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-410-1010

Interim Assisted HealthCare of Bakersfield, 4801 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-395-1700

Kern County Aging and Adult Services, 5357 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-868-1000; toll-free: 800-510-2020

Kern County Veteran Services Department, 1120 Golden State Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-868-7300

Maxim Healthcare Services, 5201 California Ave., Suite 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-322-3039; toll-free: 866-869-2345

Optimal Hospice Care, 1675 Chester Ave., #401, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-716-4000

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Visiting Nurse Services, 1653 Triangle Drive, Ridgecrest, CA 93555; 760-499-3617

St. John's Home Healthcare Center, 4800 Stockdale Highway, #209, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-323-8145

Skilled Nursing & Rehab

Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County Inc., 4203 Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-665-8871; respite care: 661-301-6154; toll-free: 888-571-3443

Bella Sera Skilled Nursing Facility, 1131 N. China Lake Blvd., Ridgecrest, CA 93555; 760-446-3551

Brookdale Riverwalk, 350 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-587-0221

Crestwood Behavioral Health Center, 6700 Eucalyptus Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93306; 661-363-8127

Delano District Skilled Nursing Facility, 1509 Tokay St., Delano, CA 93215; 661-720-2100

Evergreen Arvin Post-Acute Care, 323 Campus Drive, Arvin, CA 93203; 661-854-4475

Evergreen Bakersfield Healthcare Center, 6212 Tudor Way, Bakersfield, CA 93306; 661-871-3133

Golden Living Centers, 3601 San Dimas St., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-489-7566

Golden Living Centers, 140 E. Tulare Ave., Shafter, CA 93263; 661-746-3912

LifeHOUSE Parkview Healthcare Center, 329 N. Real Road, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-327-7107

Mayflower Gardens Convalescent Hospital, 6705 W. Columbia Way, Lancaster, CA 93536; 661-943-3212

Parkview Julian Convalescent, 1801 Julian Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93304; 800-385-2527

Valley Convalescent Hospital, 1205 8th St., Bakersfield, CA 93304; 661-334-2200

The Village at Seven Oaks Senior Living, 4301 Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-837-1337

Support Groups

Alzheimer’s Disease Association Of Kern County, 4203 Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-665-8871

American Cancer Society, 1831 Truxtun Ave., Suite 150, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-327-7827

American Heart Association, 7425 N. Palm Bluffs Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711; 559-435-5246

Bakersfield Community House, 2020 R St., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-327-8835

Bakersfield Senior Center, 530 4th St., Bakersfield, CA 93304; 661-325-1113

Ben Austin Greenfield Senior Center, 1751 McKee Road, Bakersfield, CA 93307; 661-834-9041

Boron Senior Citizen, 27177 Twenty Mule Team Road, Boron, CA 93516; 760-762-5501

Delano Community Center, 925 Ellington St., Delano, CA 93215; 661-721-3337

Grandparent Guardianship Project, 615 California Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93304; 661-325-5943

Greenacres Senior Center, 2014 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-392-2011

Kern County Aging and Adult Services, 5357 Truxtun Ave.; Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-868-1000; toll-free: 800-510-2020

Kern County Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, 615 California Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93304; 661-323-5943

Kern County Department of Public Health, 1800 Mount Vernon Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93306; 661-321-3000

Kern County Veterans Services, 1120 Golden State Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-868-7300

Lamont Senior Center, 10300 San Diego St., Lamont, CA 93241; 661-845-0938

Legal Services for Seniors Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, 615 California Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93304; 661-325-5943

Maricopa Senior Citizen Center, 271 California St., Maricopa, CA 93252, 661-769-9898;

McFarland Recreation and Park District, 100 S. 2nd St., McFarland, CA 93250; 661-792-3187

Medicare, 800-633-4227

Partners in Care Foundation-Kern, 3300 Truxtun Ave., Suite 220, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-325-5346

Pioneer Senior Citizens of Buttonwillow, 131 E. 1st St., Buttonwillow, CA 93206; 661-764-5970

Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E. Roberts Lane, Oildale, CA 93308; 661-392-2030

Rosamond Senior Citizens Inc., 2500 W. 20th St., Rosamond, CA 93560; 661-256-1012

Senior Citizen Center, 10211 Heather Ave., California City, CA 93505; 760-373-1006

Senior Center, 125 S. Warner St., Ridgecrest, CA 93555; 760-375-5438

Shafter Senior Center, 505 Sunset Ave., Shafter, CA 93263; 661-746-7838

Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-822-5412

Valley Caregiver Resource Center, 5363 N. Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93710; 559-224-1626

Volunteer Senior Outreach, 661-868-1021

Wasco Recreation and Park District, 1280 Poplar Ave., Wasco, CA 93280; 661-758-2755

West Side Recreation and Park District, 500 Cascade Place, Taft, CA 93268; 661-763-1535

SERVICES & EQUIPMENT

Dental

Alliance Brokers & Consultants Inc., 5301 Office Park Drive, Suite 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-427-4700; toll-free: 855-799-9881

Capital Dental Group, 8701 Camino Media, Suite A, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-861-8000

Crown Dental, 6300 White Lane, Suite C, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-827-1100

Dental Office of Agosto Oei, DDS, & Jack Tran, DDS, 214 E. California Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555; 760-375-8416

Enhance Dental, 1405 Commercial Way, Suite 140, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-328-9993

Independent Living Center of Kern County, 5251 Office Park Drive, #200, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-325-1063

Kern County Dental Society, 3600 Pegasus Drive, #6, Bakersfield, CA 93308; 661-695-9903

Old Towne Dental, 20406 Brian Way, Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-822-6706

Omni Family Health

  • 1014 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 866-707-6664
  • 277 E. Front St., Buttonwillow, CA 93206; 866-707-6664
  • 1215 Jefferson St., Delano, CA 93215; 866-707-6664
  • 21138 Paso Robles Highway; Lost Hills, CA 93249; 866-707-6664
  • Oildale Dental, 525 Roberts Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93308; 866-707-6664
  • Panama Lane Health Center, 4600 Panama Lane, #102B, Bakersfield, CA 93313; 866-707-6664
  • 1133 N. Chelsea St., Ridgecrest, CA 93555; 866-707-6664
  • 3409 Calloway Drive, Building 300, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 866-707-6664
  • 655 S. Central Valley Highway, Shafter, CA 93263; 866-707-6664

Rosetown Family Dentistry, 1229 7th St., Wasco, CA 93280; 661-758-5338

San Dimas Family Dentistry, 602 34th St., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-323-2929

Southwest Family Dentistry, 1601 Mill Rock Way, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-833-0101

Tranada-Lee Family Dental Care, 3409 Calloway Drive, Suite 510A; Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-587-5616

Wasco Medical & Dental Center, 2101 7th St., Wasco, CA 93280; 661-758-2263

Hearing

Beltone Hearing Aid Center, 801 N. Downs St., Suite G, Ridgecrest, CA 93555; 760-375-4327

Comfort Hearing Aid Centers, Taft, 333 S. 10th St., Suite 104, Taft, CA 93268; 661-322-8444

Hear for Life Hearing Aid Centers, 4800 Stockdale Highway, Suite 201, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-322-6670

Hearing Aids Today, 2618 K St., Suite C, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-634-9141

HEAR USA, 2530 F St., Suite 100, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-633-2934

Mountain Hearing Center, 20412 Brian Way Suite 3, Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-823-0717

Home Modification

DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen, 5880 District Blvd., Suite 19, Bakersfield, CA 93313; 661-837-1117

Mobility Aids

Ability Center, 2563 N. Fordham Ave., Fresno, CA 93727; 559-291-2563

Express Pharmacy

  • Rosedale, 3400 Calloway Drive., Suite 302, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-829-7870; fax: 661-829-7873
  • Shafter, 825 Central Valley Highway, Shafter, CA 93263; 661-746-5600; fax: 661-746-4978
  • Southwest Bakersfield, 9802 Stockdale Highway, Suite B, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-381-7600; fax: 661-381-7605
  • Wasco, 650 F St., Wasco, CA 93280; 661-240-5900; fax: 661-240-5901

Medi-Stop, 2333 Brundage Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93304; 661-328-9920

Mercy Plaza Respiratory & Medical Supplies, 1329 34th St., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-324-9411

National Products & Programs

Ableware Independent Living, Maddak, 661 Route 23 South, Wayne, NJ 07470; 973-628-7600; toll-free: 800-443-4926

Brand New Day HMO, Healthcare You Can Feel Good About; 866-255-4795; TTY: 866-321-5955

Security Devices

1-800-MED-ALERT, 359 San Miguel Drive, Suite 109, Newport Beach, CA 92660; 949-717-0610

ADT Home Health Security Services, 877-678-6952

High Desert Medical & Sleep, 112 N. China Lake Blvd., Ridgecrest, CA 93555; 760-375-3680

Lauren’s Hope Medical ID Bracelets, 800-360-8680

Life Alert, 800-920-3410

Lifeline of Mercy Memorial Home Health, 1600 D St., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-632-5050; toll-free: 800-566-0885

Prosthetic Devices

Achilles Prosthetics & Orthotics, 2624 F St., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-323-5944 or 661-379-8880

Bakersfield Prosthetics & Orthotics Center Inc., 2023 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-281-2127

Valley Institute of Prosthetics & Orthotics, 1524 21st St., Suite B, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-322-1005

Vision

Advanced Center for Eyecare, 1721 Westwind Drive, Suite B, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-215-1006

Dr. Andrew Bock, Low Vision Optometrist, Bakersfield, CA; 800-753-2540

Delano Optometric Center, Dr. Larry DeDonato, 1429 Main St., Delano, CA 93215; 661-725-9771

Eagle View Optometry, Dr. John Fagan, 20231 W. Valley Blvd., Suite G, Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-822-1212

Focus Optometry Clinic, 905 W. Drummond Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555; 760-375-9709

Park Family Optometric Center, 919 13th Ave., Delano, CA 93215; 661-725-3795

James L. Simonson, O.D., 417 Center St., Taft, CA 93268; 661-765-4270

Tehachapi Optometric Center, 20131 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-822-6886

Larry Waggoner, O.D., 12134 Mountain Mesa Road, Lake Isabella, CA 93240; 760-379-3602

NUTRITIONAL SERVICES

Congregate Dining

Arvin Senior Center, 800 Walnut Drive, Arvin, CA 93203; 661-854-1521

Bakersfield Community House, 2020 R St., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-327-8835

Bakersfield Senior Center, 530 4th St., Bakersfield, CA 93304; 661-325-1113

Delano Senior Center, 925 Ellington St., Delano, CA 93215; 661-721-3337

East Niles Senior, 6601 Niles St., Bakersfield, CA 93306; 661-363-8910

Greenacres Community Center, 2014 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-392-2010

Kern County Aging and Adult Services, 5357 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-868-1000; toll-free: 800-510-2020

North Kern Senior Nutrition Center, 1280 Poplar St., Wasco, CA 93280; 661-758-2755

Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E. Roberts Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93308; 661-392-2030

Richard Prado East Bakersfield Senior Center, 2101 Ridge Road, Bakersfield, CA 93305; 661-323-8624

Rosamond Senior Center, 2500 20th St. W., Rosamond, CA 93560; 661-256-1012

Shafter Senior Center, 505 Sunset Ave., Shafter, CA 93263; 661-746-7838

South Fork Elementary School Cafeteria, 6401 Fay Ranch Road, Weldon, CA 93283; 760-378-4602

Taft Community Center, 500 Cascade Place, Taft, CA 93268; 661-763-1535

Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-822-5412

Grocery Shopping

Interim Healthcare, 4801 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-395-1700

Schwan’s Home Delivery, 888-724-9267

Vons Delivery Bakersfield, 661-328-6950

Home-Delivered Meals

Bakersfield Metro Meals on Wheels, Bakersfield; 661-868-0902

City of Delano Meals on Wheels, Delano; 661-746-7838

Kern River Valley Meals on Wheels, Kern River Valley; 760-379-5831

McFarland Meals on Wheels, McFarland; 661-746-7838

North of the River Recreation and Park District Meals on Wheels, Bakersfield; 661-392-2000

Richard Prado East Bakersfield Senior Center Meals on Wheels, Bakersfield; 661-342-8225

Ridgecrest Senior Center Meals on Wheels, Ridgecrest; 760-375-5438

Shafter Senior Center Meals on Wheels, Shafter; 661-746-7838

Southeast Desert Nutrition Program Meals on Wheels, Rosamond; 661-256-0557

Taft Meals on Wheels, Taft; 661-763-1535

Nutrition — General

Apple Tree Health Foods, 1910 N. Chester Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93308; 661-393-6287

Brand New Day HMO, Healthcare You Can Feel Good About; 866-255-4795; TTY: 866-321-5955

Heritage Family Chiropractic, 978 N. Norma St., Ridgecrest, CA 93555; 760-446-1088

Lassen's Natural Foods & Vitamins, 4308 California Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-324-6990

Mercy Hospital of Bakersfield, 2215 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-632-5000

Ravi Nandakumar, M.D., Gastroenterology and Nutrition, 9870 Brimhall Road, Suite 100, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-588-8725

Sunshine Herbs & Vitamins, 169 E. Lerdo Highway, Shafter, CA 93263; 661-746-0659

Nutritional Services

Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank, 1807 Feliz Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93307; 661-398-4520

Golden Empire Gleaners, 1326 30th St., Suite A, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-324-2767

Ridgecrest Senior Nutrition Program, 125 S. Warner St., Ridgecrest, CA 93555; 760-375-5438

Shafter Senior Nutrition Program, 505 Sunset Ave., Shafter, CA 93263; 661-746-7838

HOUSING

Assisted Living

Brookdale Riverwalk, 350 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-587-0221

The Burlington Assisted Living, 13 Sycamore St., Wofford Heights, CA 93285; 760-376-6474

Country Assisted Living, 23371 Banducci Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-822-6457

Evergreen Villa Assisted Living, 14116 Palm Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93314; 661-317-4777

Florence Gardens Club House, 6701 Auburn St., Bakersfield, CA 93306; 661-873-0701

Kern Village Assisted Living, 32 Burlando Road, Kernville, CA 93238; 760-376-6733

LifeHOUSE Parkview Healthcare Center, 329 N. Real Road, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-327-7107

Mayflower Gardens, 6570 West Ave., L-12, Lancaster, CA 93536; 661-943-3228

The Meadows, 10702 Four Bears Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93314; 661-589-5188

Mulberry Place Assisted Living Community, 809 Mulberry St., Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-822-8077

The Oasis by Balance and Motion Inc., 11711 Aurora Valley Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-679-4033 or 661-304-3018

Pacifica Senior Living, 3209 Brookside Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-578-5126

Senior Care Placement Pro, 4801 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-835-9100

Westchester Gardens, 2228 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-324-3091

White Oak Home Care, 87 White Oak Drive, Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-823-1604

Housing Alternatives

Brookdale Riverwalk, 350 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-587-0221

Brookside Senior Apartments, 2605 Brookside Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-833-8833

Columbus Estates, 3201 Columbus St., Bakersfield, CA 93306; 661-426-2665

Florence Gardens Senior Living, 6701 Auburn St., Bakersfield, CA 93306; 661-873-0701

LifeHOUSE Parkview Healthcare Center, 329 N. Real Road, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-327-7107

The Meadows, 10702 Four Bears Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93314; 661-589-5188

Pacifica Senior Living, 3209 Brookside Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-578-5126

Pinewood Glen Retirement Community, 2221 S. Real Road, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-834-4222

Royal Palms, 608 Clubhouse Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-325-3312

Senior Care Placement Pro, 4801 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-835-9100

Solstice Senior Living, 8200 Westwold Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-663-8393

Westchester Gardens, 2228 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-324-3091

Independent Living

Brookdale Riverwalk, 350 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-587-0221

Brookside Senior Apartments, 2605 Brookside Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-663-7801

Carriage House Estates, 8200 Westwold Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-663-8393

Columbus Estates, 3201 Columbus St., Bakersfield, CA 93306; 661-426-2665

Florence Gardens Senior Living, 6701 Auburn St., Bakersfield, CA 93306; 661-873-0701

Mayflower Gardens, 6570 West Ave., L-12, Lancaster, CA 93536; 661-943-3228

Royal Palms, 608 Clubhouse Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-325-3312

Senior Care Placement Pro, 4801 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-835-9100

The Village at Seven Oaks Senior Living, 4310 Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-837-1337

Relocation Service

Senior Care Placement Pro, 4801 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-835-9100

Tobias Real Estate, 1620 Mill Rock Way, Suite 100, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-301-1643

Residential Care

Brookdale Riverwalk, 350 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-587-0221

The Meadows, 10702 Four Bears Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93314; 661-589-5188

Pacifica Senior Living, 3209 Brookside Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-578-5126

Spruce Gardens, 2029 21st St., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-631-2036

Westchester Gardens, 2228 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-324-3091

White Oak Home Care, 87 White Oak Drive, Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-823-1604

Windsor Post Acute Center, 323 Campus Drive, Arvin, CA 93203; 661-854-4475

Senior Placement

Interim Healthcare, 4801 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-395-1700

Senior Care Placement Pro, 4801 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-835-9100

The Village at Seven Oaks Senior Living, 4310 Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-837-1337

White Oak Home Care, 87 White Oak Drive, Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-823-1604

ESTATE, LEGAL & FINANCIAL

Estates — Appraisal and Liquidation

Affiliated Appraisers, 605 Davies Court, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-327-9045

Tobias Real Estate, 1620 Mill Rock Way, Suite 100, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-301-1643

Financial Matters and Banking

Safe 1 Credit Union

  • 8200 Granite Falls Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-327-3818
  • 1092 W. Kern St., Taft, CA 93268; 661-327-3818

Legal Matters

Phillip H. Darling, Attorney at Law, 112 E. F St., Suite E, Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-822-7300; P.O. Box 300 93581

David Evers, 1301 L St., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-587-5889

GBLA, 615 California Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93304; 661-323-7884

The Law Offices of Young Woolridge, 1800 30th St., 4th Floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-327-9661

Wall, Wall & Peake, 1601 F St., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-327-8461

Young & Nichols, 1901 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-861-7911

Mobile Notaries

Breezy’s Mobile Notary, 6837 Wofford Blvd., Wofford Heights, CA 93285; 760-417-1702

Tehachapi Court Services, 533 Jacobsen Court, Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-822-1994

Reverse Mortgages

Chevron Valley Credit Union

  • 8200 Granite Falls Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-587-7250
  • 5555 California Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-587-7250

MEDICAL

Insurance

Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Plans, toll-free: 855-715-5316; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week

AARP Delta Insurance, P.O. Box 2059, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055; 866-583-2085

Brand New Day HMO, Healthcare You Can Feel Good About; 866-255-4795; TTY: 866-321-5955

Dignity Health Management, 4550 California Ave., Suite 500, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-716-7100; toll-free: 877-697-2464; TTY: 888-833-9312

Paul Sheldon Insurance, 5251 Office Park Drive, Suite 100, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-398-2298; toll-free: 888-201-2386

QualCare IPA, 5880 California Ave., Suite 415, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-371-2790

Romy and Associates Medicare Services, 2010 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-403-6562

Veterans Administration Clinic, 1801 Westwind Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-632-1800

Medical Consulting

Advanced Center for Eyecare, 1721 Westwind Drive, Suite B, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-215-1006

Kern County Aging and Adult Services, 5357 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-868-1000; toll-free: 800-510-2020

Medical Equipment & Supplies

Cole’s Medical Arts Pharmacy, 1205 Garces Highway, Suite 107, Delano, CA 93215; 661-725-7777

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, 5880 District Blvd., Suite 19, Bakersfield, CA 93313; 661-837-1117

Drug Store, 111 Piute Drive, Kernville, CA 93238; 760-376-2216

Express Pharmacy

  • Shafter, 825 Central Valley Highway, Shafter, CA 93263; 661-746-5600; fax: 661-746-4978
  • Southwest Bakersfield, 9802 Stockdale Highway, Suite B, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-381-7600; fax: 661-381-7605
  • Wasco, 650 F St., Wasco, CA 93280; 661-240-5900; fax: 661-240-5901

Janus Medical Supplies, 3740 Sillect Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93308; 661-326-8073

Komoto Medical Pharmacy, 2110 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-327-7524

Lifeline of Mercy Memorial Home Health, 661-632-5111

Lincare, 4300 Stine Road, Suite 603, Bakersfield, CA 93313; 661-833-3333

Quality Team Inc., 3740 N. Sillect Ave., Unit 1B, Bakersfield, CA 93308; 661-327-5500

United Home Health Care, 1717 30th St., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-322-2125

United Medical Services, 1313 Main St., Delano, CA 93215; 661-721-2300

Medical — Long-Term Care

Alliance Brokers & Consultants, 5301 Office Park Drive, Suite 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-427-4700

Around The Clock, 5251 Office Park Drive, Suite 400, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-395-5800

Dignity Health Managment, 4550 California Ave., Suite 500, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-716-8661; toll-free: 877-697-2464; TTY/TDD: 888-833-9312

Maxim Healthcare Service, 5201 California Ave., Suite 110, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-322-3039

Senior Care Placement Pro, 4801 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-835-9100

Windsor Post Acute Center, 323 Campus Drive, Arvin, CA 93203; 661-854-4475

Medicare HMOs

Brand New Day HMO, Healthcare You Can Feel Good About; 866-255-4795; TTY: 866-321-5955

Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, 800-538-9552

Dignity Health Managment, 4550 California Ave., Suite 500, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-716-8661; toll-free: 877-697-2464; TTY/TDD: 888-833-9312

Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage, 800-2905703

MetLife Long-Term Care Policies, 800-308-0179

Romy and Associates Medicare Services, 2010 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfiled, CA 93301; 661-403-6562

Medicare Supplements

AARP United Healthcare, 800-523-5800

Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Plans, toll-free: 844-409-1758 (TTY: 711); 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week

Blue Shield of California, 888-568-3560

Celtic Life Insurance, 800-766-2525

Harry P. Thal Insurance Agency, 11006 Kernville Road, Kernville, CA 93238; 661-498-8842

Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage, 877-947-0436

Mutual of Omaha, 800-775-6000

Nationwide Health Plan, 877-669-6877

Romy and Associates Medicare Services, 2010 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-403-6562

Pharmacies

Albertson’s Pharmacy

  • Chester and Brundage, 1520 Brundage Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93304; 661-328-0818
  • Highway 58 and Allen, 13045 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-587-0158

CVS Pharmacy

  • 6500 Niles St., Bakersfield, CA 93306; 661-363-6384
  • 4400 Coffee Road, Bakersfield, CA 93308; 661-588-1060
  • 11300 Ming Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-664-0187
  • 9628 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-587-3705

Express Pharmacy

  • Rosedale, 3400 Calloway Drive, Suite 302, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-829-7870; fax: 661-829-7873
  • Southwest Bakersfield, 9802 Stockdale Highway, Suite B, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-381-7600; fax: 661-381-7605
  • Wasco, 650 F St., Wasco, CA 93280; 661-240-5900; fax: 661-240-5901

Kern Avenue Pharmacy, 205 W. Kern Ave., McFarland, CA 93250; 661-792-2198

Komoto Medical Pharmacy, 2110 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-327-7524

Komoto Pharmacy, 1017 Ellington St., Delano, CA 93215; 661-725-9489

Mesa Clinical Pharmacy, 12608 Mountain Mesa Road, Lake Isabella, CA 93240; 760-379-6106

Shafter Medical Pharmacy, 825 Central Valley Highway, Suite A, Shafter, CA 93263; 661-746-5600

Walgreens

  • 9550 Hageman Road, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-587-0838
  • 3315 S H St., Bakersfield, CA 93304; 661-396-0634
  • 2628 Mount Vernon Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93306; 661-871-3855
  • 3300 Buena Vista Road, Building A, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-665-9109
  • 4306 Ming Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-827-9058
  • 3301 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313; 661-835-9383
  • 40 Chester Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-631-2837
  • 4949 Gosford Road, Bakersfield, CA 93313; 661-858-0218
  • 1101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-823-0163
  • 101 Drummond Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555; 760-384-2358
  • 1435 High St., Delano, CA 93215; 661-721-2294

FITNESS, REHAB & MISC. SERVICES

Health & Fitness

Anytime Fitness, 2445 Highway 46, Suite A, Wasco, CA 93280; 661-758-1500

Body Exchange Fitness Spa; 7691 White Lane, Suite A-4, Bakersfield, CA 93307; 661-847-2639

HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital, 5001 Commerce Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-323-5500

Kern County Aging and Adult Services, 5357 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-868-1000; toll-free: 800-510-2020

TERRIO Aquatic Center, 1800 Westwind Drive, Suite 500, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-377-1700

Valley Fitness Center, 6200 Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella, CA 93240; 760-417-2206

Kern County Golf Courses

Buena Vista Golf Course, 10256 Golf Course Road, Taft, CA 93268; 661-398-9720

North Kern Golf Course, 17412 Quality Road, Bakersfield, CA 93308; 661-399-0347

Kern River Golf Course, Lake Ming Drive, off Highway 178, Bakersfield, CA 93306; 661-872-5128

Misc. Services

The Bakersfield Californian, 3700 Pegasus Drive, Suite 100, Bakersfield, CA 93308; 661-395-7500

Dr. Joseph F. Figazolo, 600 Coffee Road, Suite H, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-832-3939

Levan Institute for Lifelong Learning at Bakersfield College, 1801 Panorama Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93305; 661-395-4431

Odyssey Hospice, 5001 E. Commercenter Drive, Suite 140, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-324-1232; toll-free: 866-324-1232

Senior Care Placement Pro, 4801 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-835-9100

Spectrum, 4450 California Ave., Suite A, Bakersfield, CA 93308; 661-323-4892; toll-free: 800-734-4615

Tobias Real Estate, 1620 Mill Rock Way, Suite 100, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-301-1643

Rehabilitation

Brand New Day HMO, Healthcare You Can Feel Good About; 866-255-4795; TTY: 866-321-5955

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, 5001 Commerce Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-323-5500

Senior Centers

Arvin Senior Center, 800 Walnut Drive, Arvin, CA 93203; 661-854-1521

Bakersfield Community House, 2020 R St., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-327-8835

Bakersfield Senior Center, 530 4th St., Bakersfield, CA 93304; 661-325-7205

Ben Austin Greenfield Senior Center, 1751 McKee Road, Bakersfield, CA 93307; 661-834-9041

Delano Community Center, 925 Ellington St., Delano, CA 93215; 661-721-3335

Delano Senior Center, 436 Jefferson St., Delano, CA 93215; 661-721-3336

East Niles Senior Center, 6601 Niles St., Bakersfield, CA 93306; 661-363-8910

Greenacres Community Center, 2014 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-392-2010

Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella, CA 93240; 760-379-5831

Lamont Community Health Center, 8787 Hall Road, Lamont, CA 93241; 661-845-3731

North Kern Senior Center, 1280 Poplar Ave., Wasco, CA 93280; 661-758-2755

Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E. Roberts Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93308; 661-392-2030

Richard Prado East Bakersfield Senior Center, 2101 Ridge Road, Bakersfield, CA 93305; 661-323-8624

Ridgecrest Senior Center, 125 S. Warner St., Ridgecrest, CA 93556; 760-375-2222

Rosamond Senior Center, 2500 20th St., Rosamond, CA 93560; 661-256-1012

South Fork Elementary School Cafeteria, 6401 Fay Ranch Road, Weldon, CA 93283; 760-378-2211

Taft Community Center, 500 Cascade Place, Taft, CA 93268; 661-763-1535

Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-822-5412

Transportation Services

Alternative Care, 2029 21st St., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-631-2036

City Transit, Ridgecrest, CA; 760-499-5040

Consolidated Transportation Service, Bakersfield, CA; 661-392-2035

Dial-A-Ride California City, 21000 Hacienda, California City, CA 93505; 760-373-8661

Dial-A-Ride Delano, Delano, CA; 661-721-3333

Dial-A-Ride Shafter, Shafter, CA; 661-746-2955

Dial-A-Ride Taft, Taft, CA; 661-763-3822

First Transit Inc., 5438 Victor St., Suite B, Bakesfield, CA 93308; 661-392-3614

Galvez Medical Transportation, 1522 18th St., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-328-0335

Golden Empire Transit, 1830 Golden State Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-869-2438

Golden Empire Transit Get-A-Lift, 1830 Golden State Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-869-2438

Kern Regional Transit, 5438 Victor St., Bakersfield, CA 93308; 800-323-2396

Silver Taxi, 420 Quincy St., Bakersfield, CA 93305; 661-932-6039

Taft Area Transit, 333 Commerce St., Taft, CA 93268; 661-763-3822

Valley Medical Transport, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-873-1460

Victoria Transportation, 1430 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-520-1103

END OF LIFE

Hospice

Bristol Hospice, 1675 Chester Ave., Suite 401, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-716-4000

Bristol Hospice, 6504 Lake Isabella Blvd., Suite 4, Lake Isabella, CA 93240; 760-379-5038

Divinity Hospice, 2130 Chester Ave., Suite 102, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 866-987-5373; fax: 866-987-5374

Hoffmann Hospice, 8501 Brimhall Road, #100, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-410-1010

Mercy Memorial Home Health, 400 Old River Road, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-663-6400

Odyssey Hospice, 5001 E. Commercenter Drive, Suite 140, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-324-1232; toll-free: 866-324-1232

End-of-Life Solutions

Alliance Brokers & Consultants Inc., 5301 Office Park Drive, Suite 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-427-4700; toll-free: 855-799-9881

Bristol Hospice, 1675 Chester Ave., Suite 401, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-716-4000

Centurian Memorial Society, 125 Minner Ave., Oildale, CA 93308; 661-324-3795

Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Home Health, 400 Old River Road, Bakersfield, CA 93311; 661-663-6400

Divinity Hospice, 2130 Chester Ave., Suite 102, Bakersfield, CA 93301; 866-987-5373; fax: 866-987-5374

Hoffmann Hospice, 8501 Brimhall Road, Building 100, Bakersfield, CA 93312; 661-410-1010

Kern County Recorder, Vital Records, 1655 Chester Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-868-6400

National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization, 703-837-1500

Odyssey Health Services, 5001 E. Commercenter Drive, Suite 140, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-324-1232; toll-free: 866-324-1232

Procare Hospice, 5500 Ming Ave., Suite 190, Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-864-0490

Senior Care Placement Pro, 4801 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309; 661-835-9100

Windsor Post Acute Center, 323 Campus Drive, Arvin, CA 93241; 661-854-4475

Funeral Directors

Arvin Funeral Home, 600 Tucker St., Arvin, CA 93203; 661-324-4446

Bakersfield Funeral Home, 3125 19th St., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-871-8080

Basham-Hopson Funeral Care, 620 Oregon St., Bakersfield, CA 93305; 661-861-8200

Cecil Martin Family Funeral Care, 701 34th St., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-323-3441

Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel, 3000 E. Tulare St., Fresno, CA 93721; 559-320-1111

Delano Mortuary, 707 Browning Road, Delano, CA 93215; 661-725-0330

Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors, 1100 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301; 661-324-9821

Erickson & Brown Funeral Home, 501 Lucard St., Taft, CA 93268; 661-765-4111

Greenlawn Family Service and Monuments, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313; 661-834-8820

Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, CA 93305; 661-324-9701

Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313; 661-834-8820

Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield, CA 93306; 661-366-5766

Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home, 730 E. Potomac Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93307; 661-324-9648

Holland & Lyons Mortuary, 216 S. Norma St., Ridgecrest, CA 93555; 760-371-1376

Lake Isabella Valley Mortuary, 5108 Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella, CA 93240; 760-379-5829

McFarland Family Funeral Home, 425 W. Perkins Ave., McFarland, CA 93250; 661-792-3866

Mish Funeral Home, 120 Minner Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93308; 661-399-9391

Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield, 201 H St., Bakersfield, CA 93304; 661-325-3963

Neptune Society of Central California-Fresno, 1154 W. Shaw Ave., #B, Fresno, CA 93711; 559-222-7764

Peters Funeral Home Shafter, 844 E. Lerdo Highway, Shafter, CA 93263; 661-746-6314

Peters Funeral Home Wasco, 1401 7th St., Wasco, CA 93280; 661-758-5144

Rucker’s Mortuary, 301 Baker St., Bakersfield, CA 93305; 661-322-2001

Wood Family Funeral Service Inc., 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, CA 93561; 661-822-6897

Funeral Services & Supplies

Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home, 730 E. Potomac Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93307; 661-324-9648

Mt. Vernon Florist, 1519 Mount Vernon Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93306; 661-871-7511

