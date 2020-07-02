With the year’s first confirmed case of West Nile Virus in Kern County, the local public services department reminds residents to protect themselves from mosquitos.
Kern Public Health reminded residents that while most mosquito-borne illnesses such as West Nile cause mild symptoms for many, the infection can potentially cause severe illness and death in rare instances.
Avoiding mosquito bites can be assisted by reducing breeding sites:
• Remove standing or stagnant water from containers such flowerpots, fountains, birdbaths, pet bowls, and wading pools. Items not traditionally viewed as containers, like gardening tools and toys, can also collect water.
• Clean/scrub containers that collect water weekly.
• Maintain swimming pools.
• Stock garden ponds with fish that eat mosquito larvae.
• Report areas of mosquito infestation to your local vector control district.
Decrease risk of mosquito-transmitted infections by:
• Avoiding mosquitoes and mosquito-infested areas.
• Wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors.
• Applying mosquito repellant to exposed skin when outdoors.
• Ensuring doors and windows have screens in good repair.
