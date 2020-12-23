Kern County Public Health Services reported 1,064 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Wednesday morning.
That brings the case count since the pandemic began to 61,324. Public Health reports that 485 people have died from the virus.
A total of 19,736 people have recovered from their illness, and 13,037 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 7,385 people up to age 17; 37,724 people ages 18 to 49; 10,938 people ages 50 to 64; 5,255 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 342 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 72 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."