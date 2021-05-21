Kern GOP issues statement on Valadao-McCarthy split on establishing a commission on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The Kern County Republican Party has issued a comment addressing diverging votes by Reps. David Valadao, R-Hanford, and Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, on whether Congress should create a commission to examine the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Valadao joined the majority in Wednesday's 252 to 175 vote in support of establishing a commission on the matter. McCarthy, the House minority leader, voted against it.
"Congressmen McCarthy and Valadao vote as they see fit; the voters here made a decision eight months ago to reelect them," the Kern County Republican Party said by email. "There are likely no two members of Congress who vote identically and it's insignificant if they do or don't."
"The Democrat House wants the rest of the year to 'investigate' what happened Jan. 6 through a self-created legislative commission that gives the Democrat chair unlimited authority and to hire the staff; meanwhile, the Department of Justice has been investigating for four months and made 445 arrests," the statement continued. "Where's the benefit to the American people of more investigations? Enough already."