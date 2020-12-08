The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 1,055 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning and one new death.
The case count since the pandemic began stands at 46,397. There have been 457 deaths.
Public Health reports 18,825 people have recovered from the illness, and 12,943 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 5,603 people up to age 17; 28,522 people ages 18 to 49; 8,291 people ages 50 to 64; 3,968 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 207 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 47 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
Public Health is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."