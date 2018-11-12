The Kern County Fire Department Emergency Communication Center responded to a house fire on 1300 Langley Avenue in Ridgecrest on Saturday.
Firefighters arrived to a mobile home approximately 50 percent engulfed in flames.
They were able to confirm all occupants and pets had exited the home safely before putting out the fire.
A nearby vehicle was destroyed by the flames.
There were no injuries reported.
