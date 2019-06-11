David Witt has been named Kern County Fire Chief.
Witt was named interim chief on Jan. 29 and now steps into the full-time role vacated by Brian Marshall, who resigned in December.
Witt served for nearly 20 years in the Fire Department, and worked as deputy fire chief the past two years.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.