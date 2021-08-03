Kern County College Night returns to in-person format Sept. 13

After being held virtually last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Kern County Superintendent of Schools office, in conjunction with the Kern High School District, will host the annual Kern County College Night in-person on from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Bakersfield Convention Center.
The event will feature fewer colleges and universities in attendance this year to allow for more spacing between exhibit booths. The event is free and reservations/tickets are not required. However, entry is limited to one student and one adult per household.
The following safety measures will be in place, which are consistent with the California Department of Public Heath’s current guidance for large indoor gatherings:
• All attendees must wear face coverings while at Kern County College Night, AND show proof of one of the following prior to entry:
1. Verification of fully vaccinated status, OR
2. Results of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before event start time.
Representatives from public and private colleges and universities will be on hand to speak with attendees.
Breakout sessions will be available on a variety of topics such as how to obtain financial aid, how to prepare if you want to be a college student athlete, how to write a personal statement and how to decide which college is right for you. Students will also hear about why it’s important to take rigorous courses in high school and how to prepare for tests like the SAT and ACT.
The first breakout sessions for parents and students begin promptly at 5:15 p.m. with the second session starting at 6 p.m.
A third session will start at 7 p.m. Sessions will be presented in both English and Spanish. All sessions will be recorded and archived for later viewing for those who are unable to attend.
Counselors from throughout the Kern High School District will also be on hand to answer questions and help students and parents decide which workshops fit their needs.
For more information about Kern County College Night visit Facebook @KCCollegeNight or contact Christine Goedhart-Humphrey at (661) 636-4330 at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office.