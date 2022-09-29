Kern Council of Governments announces Rideshare Week

The Kern County Council of Governments announced next week is Rideshare Week.
The idea is to encourage drivers to seek alternative means of getting to work or school for five days starting Monday, according to the release.
In celebration of Rideshare Week 2022, CommuteKern is joining Golden Empire Transit District (GET Bus) and Kern Transit to host Transit Tuesday next week.
Informational tables, games and snacks will be available at the Downtown Depot from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, and at Cal State Bakersfield’s new bus depot from 3 to 5 p.m., as a way to thank those commuters who use group transportation.
All commuters who participate in ride-sharing during Rideshare Week are invited to register on the commutekern.org website and log their trips that week for a chance to win a bicycle donated by Snider’s Cyclery. Each trip logged increases chances to win.
For more information, access www.commutekern.org or call 661-868-RIDE (7433).