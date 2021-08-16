Youth employment - Good for businesses and future workforce

We know that internships are not just a “nice to have” on a student’s resume, but rather they serve as a real opportunity to gain experience, inspire new ideas and change the dynamic of the workforce for years to come.
Paid internships help teens and young adults earn a paycheck while creating access to career skills-building opportunities and creating workplace of new, diverse ideas.
Studies show students who enter the workforce early are more likely to secure better, higher paying jobs later in life, which often has a positive impact on wealth creation and economic mobility. In fact, job opportunities for teens are so important that there’s even a National Intern Day in late July to recognize the need.
The pandemic has upended the global labor market, creating demands for new workforce skills in high-paying fields, and many young people may be left behind from a fast-changing job market without the proper on-the-job training, further exacerbating a youth unemployment rate already fueled by the pandemic.
Kern County’s unemployment rate currently sits higher than the state average at 11 percent as of June. As cities across California and the county attempt to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, the private sector is well-positioned to close the youth unemployment within their companies and communities by using their influence and deploying resources to help drive change.
For example, Bank of America has been connecting young people to paid internship programs as an investment in the future of the company, and to the communities it serves.
This summer alone, the company is funding more than 4,000 paid internships and jobs for young people across the U.S. both within the bank and through partnerships with other employers, cities and nonprofit jobs programs.
One example of this is the Bank of America Student Leaders program that selects 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually for paid summer internships at local nonprofits.
In Bakersfield, two students were selected and worked with Kern Community Foundation this summer, helping create the organization’s annual Giving Guide, working with their college scholarship and bootcamp programs for incoming college freshmen and on the Kern Connected Community Network project.
As part of its commitment to workforce development as a pathway to economic mobility, Bank of America has also connected 65 teens and young adults to paid jobs and internships across Bakersfield through a variety of community programs.
A bank grant to Garden Pathways, for example, helps fund paid summer jobs to nearly 50 local high school students from disadvantaged backgrounds; another grant to Bakersfield College Foundation funds 35 local students in its Early College Pathways Program giving them the opportunity to earn an associate degree prior to high school graduation; and a grant to the Boys and Girls Club of Kern County provides workforce development and career preparation classes that pairs 65 paid summer interns with local businesses.
While a paycheck is critical to have, the long-term benefits are just as important. Providing employment opportunities is an impactful strategy where the private sector can support the lives of young people while growing the local economy, creating a diverse talent pool and strengthening the communities we all live and serve in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.