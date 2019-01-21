The largest annual agricultural expo will hold its 52nd show, putting cutting-edge agricultural technology and equipment front and center for a three-day event, Feb. 12-14, at the International Agri-Center in Tulare, 4500 S. Laspina St. Boasting more than 1,500 exhibitors and 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space, the World Ag Expo is the premier marketplace and a celebration for all things ag, drawing thousands of attendees from all over the world.
The World Ag Expo will once again feature daily equipment showcases, live demonstrations and seminars in categories such as dairy, irrigation, international trade, business and farm management, marketing and media, and more. The Top-10 New Products Competition also returns.
The last day will feature a Toyota Tundra giveaway benefitting Valley Children’s Healthcare.
Attendees can stay up to date on the latest news by visiting www.worldagexpo.com, which has an exhibitor directory, map and other visitor resources.
AG TOURS
Dairy Tour: Elkhorn and Milky Way Diaries
Feb. 12, 10:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 14, 10:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
$45 — Box lunch selection
Kings River & Fresno State Vineyards and Wineries
Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
$55 — Lunch provided by venue
Yribarren Winery and Orchards
Feb. 13, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
$55 — Lunch provided by venue
Lake Kaweah/Terminus Dam and J&S Orchards
Feb. 13, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
$45 — Box lunch selection
Citrus Tour: University of California Lindcove Research & Extension Center, McKellar Family Farms and Monrovia Nursery
Feb. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
$45 — Box lunch selection
Wonderful Citrus and J.D. Heiskell Mill
Feb. 14, 10:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
$45 — Box lunch selection
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Feb. 12
Opening Ceremonies and Awards Ceremony (Heritage Complex and Banquet Hall) 8 a.m.
Regenerative Agriculture Using Holistic Management (Seminar Trailer 3) 9:30 a.m.
The Shift in Consumer Dynamics and What it Means for Promoting Dairy (Seminar Trailer 1) 10 a.m.
Starting the Young Dog (Demonstration Pavillion) 10 a.m.
What is Moo’ving at Fresno State (Seminar Trailer 2) 10 a.m.
What is Driving Producer Prices in a Post-CDFA World? (Seminar Trailer 1) 10:30 a.m.
Reading the Trends, Opposition Research & Adjusting to the Political Landscape in California (Seminar Trailer 1) 11 a.m.
Water Management in Dairies (Seminar Trailer 2) 11:30 a.m.
My Job Depends on Ag (Seminar Trailer 3) 11:30 a.m.
Using Your Dog for Better Livestock Management (Demonstration Pavillion) noon
A Sustainable Milk Inventory Management System (Seminar Trailer 1) noon
Moo, Oink, Baa, AgDay365 and Drive — How Agriculture Advocacy Works in Real Life (Seminar Trailer 3) 12:30 p.m.
Improving Dairy Producer Milk Prices (Seminar Trailer 2) 12:30 p.m.
Getting it Right: Livestock’s Environmental Story (Seminar Trailer 1 1 p.m.
Ag and Crisis Communications: When Things Go Wrong! (Seminar Trailer 3) 1:30 p.m.
The Total Dairy Makeover (Seminar Trailer 2) 1:30 p.m.
Sheepdog Trial Demo (Demonstration Pavillion) 2 p.m.
Heat Stress Effects on Milk Production, Mammary Gland, Dry Cows and Calves (Seminar Trailer 1) 2 p.m.
Precision Dairy or Compost Dairy Barns (Seminar Trailer 2) 2:30 p.m.
The Key to Producing High Component Cows (Seminar Trailer) 3 p.m.
Ag Careers Roundtable Discussion and Networking (Seminar Trailer 3) 3 p.m.
Harvest the Funding: How to Access AMMP Funding to Help Your Manure Headaches (Seminar Trailer 2) 3:30 p.m.
Efficiently Improving Cow Care (Seminar Trailer 1) 4 p.m.
Capital Ministries Dinner (VIP Tent) 4 p.m.
Feb. 13
Prayer Breakfast (VIP Tent) 7 a.m.
Grow by FarmHer (Heritage Complex Banquet Hall) 7 a.m.
Cultivating Resiliency for Women in Agriculture (Seminar Trailer 3) 9:30 a.m.
Starting the Young Dog (Demonstration Pavillion) 10 a.m.
International Trade Toolkit: Think Big and Stay Focused on Exporting (Seminar Trailer 2 10 a.m.
The Proposed Temperance Flat Reservoir Project and Future of Central Valley Farming (Seminar Trailer 1) 10 a.m.
State of Implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (Seminar Trailer 1) 11 a.m.
Your Brand, Your Way:
“Life Isn’t About Finding Yourself. Life Is About Creating Yourself.”
(Seminar Trailer 3) 11 a.m.
“Trade Discussion” or “Trade War” — What Does It Really Mean? (Seminar Trailer 2) 11 a.m.
Using Your Dog for Better Livestock Management (Demonstration Pavillion) noon
Asian Citrus Psyllid and Huanglongbing — Regulatory Compliance Update and Treatment Protocols (Seminar Trailer 1) noon
How Much is Too Much? Exploring Global Almond Demand Potential (Seminar Trailer 1) 1 p.m.
The Changing Role of Women in Agriculture (Seminar Trailer 3) 1 p.m.
Going Global Career Panel: Learn About Careers That Will Expand Your Horizons … Your Career … Your Future! (Seminar Trailer 2) 1 p.m.
Sheepdog Trial Demo (Demonstration Pavillion) 2 p.m.
Foreign Trade — Looking at U.S. Trade with China (Seminar Trailer 2) 2 p.m.
Don’t Miss the Target in Succession (Seminar Trailer 1) 2 p.m.
Don’t Kill Your Golden Goose — Protect & Perpetuate Your Business (Seminar Trailer 1) 3 p.m.
Sigma Alpha Sorority Networking Reception (Seminar Trailer 3) 3 p.m.
Foreign Buyer Matchmaking (Seminar Trailer 2) 3 p.m.
Feb. 14
Ag Leadership Foundation Alumni Breakfast (VIP Tent) 6:30 a.m.
Water Regulations: What Do You Need to Know Moving Forward About SGMA & WOTUS? (Seminar Trailer 3) 9:30 a.m.
Agriculture Activities of the Irrigation Association (Seminar Trailer 2) 10 a.m.
Starting the Young Dog (Demonstration Pavillion) 10 a.m.
Agriculture Machine Automation Opportunities Using Advanced Sensing and Perception Technology (Seminar Trailer 1) 10 a.m.
Specifying New Drip/Micro Irrigation Systems (Seminar Trailer 2) 10:30 a.m.
Difference Between a Pressure Regulator and a Pressure Regulating Limit Valve
(Seminar Trailer 2) 11 a.m.
Automating Specialty Crops — Obstacles and Opportunities (Seminar Trailer 1) 11 a.m.
FSMA: Produce Safety Rule Update and What We Know From On-Farm Readiness Reviews (Seminar Trailer 3) 11 a.m.
Benefits of Smaller Media Filter Tanks for Improving Production Ag Irrigation Systems (Seminar Trailer 2) 11:30 a.m.
AirJection Increasing Yields While Protecting Air & Water Quality (Seminar Trailer 2) noon
Using Your Dog for Better Livestock Management (Demonstration Pavillion) noon
Valuing Your Equipment Fleet
(Seminar Trailer 1) noon
Federal Policy Update Farm Bill, Trade, Food Safety (Seminar Trailer 3) 12:15 p.m.
Dry Wheel Track Solution for Center Pivots and Linears (Seminar Trailer 2) 12:30 p.m.
Combing Drip Irrigation Precision with Pivot System Mobility (Seminar Trailer 2) 1 p.m.
Improve Your Hiring Game:
Secrets to Finding and Attracting Top Talent (Seminar Trailer 1) 1 p.m.
Best Practices for Field Monitoring
(Seminar Trailer 2) 1:30 p.m.
Wastewater Reuse for Agriculture:
A regional Solution for Local Water Needs (Seminar Trailer 1) 2 p.m.
Sheepdog Trial Demo
(Demonstration Pavillion) 2 p.m.
Cannabis — Is it the New Cash Crop?
(Seminar Trailer 3) 2 p.m.
Toyota Tundra Giveaway to Benefit
Valley Children’s Hospital
(Toyota Ride & Drive) 3 p.m.
Practical Groundwater Table Monitoring
(Seminar Trailer 1) 3 p.m.
