Tourism update

Looking for tips on Bakersfield’s family-fun activities, award-winning food, and its one-of-a-kind music scene? Find them, and more, in the new Official Bakersfield Insiders’ Guide from Visit Bakersfield.
This new full-color magazine spotlights special Bakersfield experiences like its many outdoor recreation spots, the Bakersfield Brewery Trail, and the sound of Vroooom! that make it California’s racing capital.
See where to snap the best photos featuring “Big in Bakersfield” spots. Check out Bakersfield-made products to buy for yourself or to give as gifts. Explore the streets of Bakersfield with special driving tours, and learn about fun places nearby that make memorable day trips from your home base of Bakersfield.
Designed and published by Madden Media, the Insiders’ Guide is the official destination publication for California’s ninth largest city. It is ideal for travelers planning a visit to Bakersfield, human resource recruiters luring workers, real estate professionals attracting homebuyers, and new residents who have just arrived.
For tips on how to experience our city, turn to the Official Bakersfield Insiders’ Guide. It is available at no charge at Visit Bakersfield, 515 Truxtun Ave., and also is available at more than 80 locations throughout Bakersfield including most hotels and the Amtrak station. You also can order a free copy and view it online at VisitBakersfield.com.
As an aside, the Guide has been nominated for a national award. Madden Media, the firm that designed and published the Insiders’ Guide, has nominated the Guide for a 2021 Destiny Award, presented through the U.S. Travel Association at its annual ESTO conference. Winners will be announced in mid-August.
Visit Bakersfield’s Brewery Trail kicked off on May 11 and exceeded all expectations.
Participants were encouraged to check in at breweries along the trail to win prizes: a T-shirt when visiting three breweries and a growler for the first 50 people who checked in at all five. Within the first 72 hours of the campaign, all 50 growlers were awarded and approximately 130 T-shirts were redeemed. The software company that created the online pass stated that they have never seen such a response within a short amount of time after working with numerous destination marketing organizations throughout the U.S. and Canada.
After the first night of the campaign, one participating brewery owner noted his brewery doubled its average Wednesday night sales. (Doubled!)
Another participating brewery owner mentioned to Visit Bakersfield staff, “This is truly a game changer for us at a time when we most need it!“
Several brewery representatives mentioned they saw people at their breweries on that first day that they had not seen before.
The Bakersfield Brewery Trail is still available, and both residents and visitors can receive a free T-shirt after checking into three participating breweries. Since the launch in May, Dionysus Brewing has been added to the Bakersfield Brewery Trail. Check into any three of the six and win a custom Brewery Trail T-shirt. Go to Experience.VisitBakersfield.com to sign up. It’s free!
Be one of the first to pose in front of Bakersfield’s newest selfie spot, courtesy of Visit Bakersfield.
The classic “Greetings from Bakersfield” postcard is ready for its close-up at the Bakersfield Visitor Center, 515 Truxtun Ave.
One card is on the north side of the building, visible to those driving past on Truxtun Avenue. The other is on the south side, just steps away from the Bakersfield Amtrak Station. Take your selfie at either spot, or both, and then upload them to #VisitBakersfield.
The postcard selfie spots were produced by Elite Signs and Promotions of Bakersfield.
Interested in biking the Kern River Parkway Trail but not sure where to begin? Check out the new “Ride the Kern River Parkway Trail” brochure from Visit Bakersfield. This full-color brochure includes a detailed map that shows access points, parking lots and drinking fountains, and well as nearby shopping, parks, museums and other points of interest.
The brochure was created in response to numerous questions from visitors and residents about biking the parkway trail and how to use it to connect with many Bakersfield attractions and amenities. The brochure is available free at Visit Bakersfield and at many local bike shops. You also can download it at VisitBakersfield.com > Visitors > Brochures.
“Ride the Kern River Parkway Trail” is a cooperative effort between Visit Bakersfield, the city’s Recreation and Parks Department and the Kern River Parkway Foundation. It was designed by The Marcom Group of Bakersfield.
Looking for items that sport the official Bakersfield brand? Bakersfield-branded T-shirts, caps, canvas tote bags and shot glasses are now available from Visit Bakersfield. There also is a Bakersfield Sound T-shirt with an exclusive design and a magnet in the shape of the Bakersfield Arch. Each product was selected based upon requests from visitors and residents looking for Bakersfield merchandise.
These items have never been available before and can be ordered exclusively through Visit Bakersfield’s online retail store, BakersfieldSwag.com, or in person at the Bakersfield Visitor Center, 515 Truxtun Ave. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
David Lyman, Ph.D,, is manager of Visit Bakersfield. He and his crew help visitors from throughout the world spend their money and find The Sound of Something Better in California’s ninth largest city. They are available toll-free 866-425-7353 or at Info@VisitBakersfield.com.
