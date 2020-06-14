Most businessowners have their hands full meeting customer and employee needs, plus multiple challenges in our regulatory atmosphere. This can cause certain management details to be overlooked, which can prove costly if permitted to persist.
One example is the key area of risk management. The following ideas may be of value to you if employed before something adverse occurs. When you and your insurance broker next meet, use these items to ask questions that may have been overlooked earlier.
Every business is unique. Some items will fit but others may not. Yet, this list can trigger other risks your broker may suggest. This list is not intended to include every conceivable risk. Rather, its purpose is to encourage you to take time out from your more demanding responsibilities to review key risks with your broker.
Property risks are routinely transferred to commercial insurers, however, some extensions of coverage may be needed. For example:
The “agreed amount” endorsement. This assures no penalty will be imposed in the adjustment of a loss even if your amount or insurance does not meet the “insurance to value” (co-insurance) requirement of your policy. For example, if 90% and your amount of insurance is only 45% — or 50% of the amount required — the carrier will pay only 50% of your loss. This endorsement avoids this penalty.
Business interruption coverage pays losses sustained during a business shutdown, e.g., net profits that otherwise would have been earned, expenses that continue even though you’re shutdown, key employee salaries, etc. You should consider extending your coverage to include ALL employees, especially if you want to have them available once your operations are resumed.
Extended period of indemnity endorsement should be part of your business interruption coverage. Without this extension, coverage applies only during your actual shutdown. Most revenue does not immediately resume its former level. A few months are usually required to rebuild revenue back to its preloss level. This endorsement continues payments to you for additional months to bridge this gap.
Avoid a business shutdown. Customers have a propensity to shift to another business to fulfill their ongoing needs. Therefore, ask your broker to help you think through and draft a business continuity plan to avoid a shutdown and retain your customers and your cashflow.
Employee dishonesty. Every business has trusted employees who handle business cash and checks. In too many cases, that “trusted employee” diverts cash and checks to their own personal benefit. This risk is usually included for coverage. However, such risks should be avoided through “internal accounting controls,” including separation of duties so multiple employees are part of the cash-handling processes, including bank account reconciliation. Any business should be working on both levels — insurance plus prevention.
Earthquake and flood insurance. For those of us choosing to live in our wonderful part of California, this is also “earthquake country.” As a catastrophic risk, it cannot be ignored. We need to be prepared for the worst-case scenario to save our lives.
We also need to protect our investments in property, plus business income. Ask your broker for an earthquake proposal from your current insurer and for a difference in conditions proposal from specialty carriers. DICs usually offer lower premiums and deductibles, plus no insurance-to-value requirements. They can also be extended to include the risk of flood should your property be near the Kern River or in another flood zone.
Worldwide coverage. If you have significant property values at risk outside the U.S. and Canada, coverage should be extended.
Higher deductibles. If you haven’t had claims in recent years, consider higher deductibles. Your broker can show you the annual premium savings for doing so.
Liability risks are easier to address, although there can be nuances your broker can bring to your attention. The main point is that you have each of the liability coverages relevant to your business. They routinely include general liability, product liability, personal injury and automobile liability.
Coverages that can be missed are:
- Employment practices liability
- Umbrella liability
- Management liability
- Aircraft and watercraft liability
- Professional liability
- Cybercrime liability
- Workers’ compensation, even if you have no employees and work only through independent contractors (see AB5 passed in California earlier this year). These items will get your risk review process started with your broker and then you’ll enjoy the benefit of sound risk management — a quiet night’s sleep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.