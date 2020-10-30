With election day just a few days away, the people of the United States are facing a choice between two candidates with differing views on a host of issues, not the least of which is tax policy. Tax policy often impacts the decision making process of business owners. With the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, many individuals and businesses experienced a reduction in the level of taxation. Depending upon the results of the presidential and various other elections this upcoming November, businesses and individuals should consider the projected impact and evaluate potential opportunities.
While former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has not released a comprehensive formal tax plan, he has proposed many changes in tax law. The following is a comparison between these proposed changes in tax law and the current tax law:
- Corporate federal income tax rate: Current – 21 percent; Proposed – 28 percent (including a 15 percent minimum tax on corporations with book income of $100 million or more)
- Individual federal income tax rate: Current – 37 percent highest rate; Proposed – 39.6 percent highest rate
- Capital gain federal tax rate: Current – 20 percent highest rate; Proposed – Capital gains taxed as ordinary income for individuals with more than $1 million in income
- Social Security tax: Current – Social Security tax for employer and employee for first $137,700 of wages or self-employment income; Proposed – Additional Social Security tax on wages or self-employment income in excess of $400,000
- Estate tax: Current - Estate tax exemption of $11.58 million (indexed for inflation) per person and assets receive a step-up in basis to the fair market value of the asset; Proposed – Estate tax exemption reduced by 50 percent and eliminate the step-up in basis to the fair market value of the asset
- Itemized deductions: Current – No overall limitation on itemized deductions; Proposed – Reintroduce the “Pease” limitation on income that exceeds $400,000 such that the benefit of itemized deductions would provide an effective tax benefit of no more than 28 percent
- Qualified business income deduction (IRC §199A): Current – 20 percent deduction for qualified business income; Proposed – Repeal deduction for those with income greater than $400,000 annually
- Like kind exchange (IRC §1031): Current - Gain deferred for exchange of real property held for productive use in a trade or business or for investment for real property of like kind; Proposed – Like kind exchange gain deferral would be limited to taxpayers with annual incomes of less than $400,000
- Rental passive loss limitation: Current – Up to $25,000 of passive rental losses in excess of passive income (subject to income limitations) may be deducted annually; Proposed – The $25,000 annual deduction would be eliminated.
Some Biden tax credit proposals are the newly established Manufacturing Communities Tax Credit and expanded versions of the New Markets Tax Credit and the Solar Investment Tax Credit.
Businesses and individuals should evaluate the potential impact of these changes and consider potential action that may be beneficial. Please consult your tax adviser to determine how these proposals may impact your specific situation.
Joel A. Bock, CPA, MST, is a partner in Daniells Phillips Vaughan & Bock, a Bakersfield accounting firm.
