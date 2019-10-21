Sam Abed is a visionary. The things that others may see as ordinary — maybe even disposable — Abed sees as valuable.
Bakersfield knows Abed from his vision for an old building at the corner of 18th Street and Chester Avenue.
A realtor and investor who grew up in Bakersfield, Abed saw promise in the shuttered building — a former restaurant that had been closed by a fire and languished on a list of buildings destined by the city to be demolished.
He bought the former turn-of-the-century Security Trust Bank building, which more recently was known as the Bea’s Loft, or Tiny’s Restaurant, and began restoration work in 2014.
As he peeled away the stucco façade, tall sandstone columns, 18-foot-tall windows and ornate detail were uncovered. Local architects and preservation advocates declared the building to be a historical gem.
In 2017, Abed said he found just the right buyer — a couple who shared his passion for Bakersfield’s history and vision for the 107-year-old building.
In May, Foti Tsibousas and his wife, Maya, completed restoration of the interior and opened The 18hundred restaurant in the building.
“After all the work we did restoring the exterior, I couldn’t mess up on the tail end of it. Thank God my patience ended up paying off,” Abed told a reporter at the restaurant’s opening. “Foti is a family man. He was the exact person we were looking for.”
With that same visionary eye, Abed was packing his daughter’s lunch a decade ago when he noticed how many plastic bags he was stuffing into her lunch box.
“So I thought there has to be a better way to combine items into one bag, but keep them separate,” he said.
Abed went in search of an alternative, but found none. So he decided to invent one himself.
After years of research and development, Abed and his managing partner, Felix Diaz, launched Split Bags Inc. in 2017.
“Split Bags is the world’s first multicompartment resealable bag,” Abed said, explaining that with a single Split Bag, a customer gets twice the bag at 40 percent less the cost of a single, traditional plastic bag. “You can pack your lunch and snacks together, but keep them separate.”
Identifying the buyers of Split Bags as parents, grandparents, meal preparers, travelers, students, campers, hikers and homeless shelters, Abed said he is marketing his new invention through social media, trade shows and brokers.
So far, his Bakersfield-based company has sold more than 70,000 units and the product is available in about 1,000 locations nationwide. His goal is to have Split Bags sold in every grocery and big-box store worldwide. But a vision and a proven ability to innovate is not enough to succeed, Abed admitted. Needing professional advisers to bring Split Bags to market and grow his business, the inventor turned to the Small Business Development Center at California State University, Bakersfield.
“The SBDC has been amazing,” he said, adding that “the center’s consultants, including Diana Martinez, Tom Weir and Maureen Buscher-Dang, have been helping us for months.
Their energy and support for us is priceless. They give us insights about things we overlook. They are currently working with us to improve our social media presence and to secure capital to help our company grow.”
One of five service centers within the University of California, Central California SBDC Regional Network, the SBDC in Bakersfield is a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The center assists small business owners in Kern, Inyo and Mono counties by providing free consulting, small business training and research.
Strategies for developing and implementing business and marketing plans, as well as identifying funding sources often are the most requested services. For more information, go to www.csub.edu/sbdc.
Kelly Bearden is the director of the Small Business Development Center at California State University Bakersfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.