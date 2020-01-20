By the start of 2020, it will have been slightly over two years since the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the TCJA). As is common with the passage of new federal tax legislation, California did not immediately conform its system of taxation to any of the provisions in the TCJA. However, on July 1, 2019, Assembly Bill 91 (referred to the Loophole Closure and Small Business and Working Families Tax Relief Act of 2019) was signed into law, which did provide some conformity between the federal tax law changes brought about by the TCJA and the tax laws for California.
In many situations, this is welcome news for impacted California businesses, which could possibly benefit from filing an amended tax return (depending upon the effective date of the specific provision). Some examples of taxpayer-friendly changes that may warrant filing an amended 2018 California tax return include certain accounting method changes for small businesses (i.e., businesses with average annual gross receipts over the past three years of $25 million or less).
Specific method of accounting changes included are the use of the cash method of accounting, the exemption from using the accrual method for certain corporations engaged in farming under IRC §447, the exemption from the requirement to capitalize inventory costs under IRC §263A and the exemption from the requirement to account for inventories under IRC §471. While these accounting method changes are effective for tax years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2019, an election is available for the election to be effective Jan. 1, 2018.
While the method of accounting changes may provide significant benefit to taxpayers, not all of the provisions included in Assembly Bill 91 provide comparable benefits. Some examples of the nontaxpayer-friendly provisions are the elimination of the net operating loss carryback provisions for years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2019; the adoption of the excess business loss for noncorporate taxpayers rule, which limits a taxpayer’s aggregate business losses in excess of business income to $500,000 per year for married filing jointly and $250,000 per year for single filers for tax years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2019; and the exclusion of personal property from tax deferral treatment under §1031 (i.e., a like kind exchange) for certain higher income taxpayers (married filing jointly over $500,000 and single over $250,000)
(Note: This provision will not apply to situations in which the relinquished property was disposed of on or before Jan. 10, 2019, or the replacement property was received on or before Jan. 10, 2019).
While these changes in the California tax law do more closely align federal and California tax laws, it is important to note that California continues not to conform to certain of the most impactful changes implemented by the TCJA, including the Qualified Business Income Deduction under IRC §199A and the bonus depreciation under IRC §168(k).
Please consult your tax adviser to determine how these rules impact your specific situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.