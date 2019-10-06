Public agencies and private entities in the valley air basin portion of Kern County may receive up to $25,000 annually through the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s Clean Green Yard Machines: Commercial Voucher Program.
The program provides incentives for the replacement of landscape maintenance equipment to lawn care providers.
Applicants can switch their gas- or diesel-powered professional landscape maintenance equipment used for their daily operations to a zero-emission, all-electric battery equivalent.
Funding for this program is on a first-come, first-served basis. To qualify, 100 percent of landscape maintenance operations must occur within the geographic area of the San Joaquin Valley air basin.
This is a voucher program; one must obtain approval from the Valley Air District by submitting a completed application before purchasing or disposing of any eligible equipment.
In order to test out the new battery-operated electric equipment to determine its viability for their business, an interested agency may apply for a piece of equipment and then reapply later the same year for additional pieces.
Funding will be limited to $25,000 annually per applicant. Refer to the chart for funding breakdown.
To participate in this program, visit www.valleyair.org/grants/cgym-commercial.htm to review application and program guidelines. New equipment must be of the same type as the old equipment and is funded on a 1-to-1 replacement ratio (i.e., one old gas-powered edger for one new electric-powered edger).
Old equipment must be fully functional and surrendered to an approved dismantler for permanent destruction.
For more information, contact the Bakersfield District Office at 661-392-5500.
