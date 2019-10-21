Smoke from residential wood burning — especially traditional open-hearth fireplaces and old wood stoves — puts unhealthy emissions into the air. As part of the Valley Air District’s efforts to reduce particulate-matter pollution in the valley, the Burn Cleaner Program was created.
This program offers incentives to residents throughout the San Joaquin Valley, including in the Valley Air Basin portion of Kern County. Recent amendments to the Valley Air District’s Rule 4901 require stricter residential wood-burning curtailments for the three counties with the biggest air pollution challenges. These “hot spot” areas are the counties of Madera, Fresno and the Valley Air Basin Portion of Kern. Due to the stricter curtailment thresholds and to encourage participation in Burn Cleaner, enhanced incentives will be provided for participants replacing their old wood-burning devices in those counties. Participants who have residential property in the remaining counties within the Valley Air Basin, including San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Kings and Tulare, are eligible for standard incentives. See graphics.
If the old device is located in the county of Madera, Fresno or the Valley Air Basin of Kern, the eligibility of new devices are limited to the following:
To participate in this program, residents can apply online by visiting www.valleyair.org/burncleaner. All applicants must work with a participating retailer for the purchase and installation of their new device. Please note: New devices cannot be purchased until you receive a Burn Cleaner voucher from the Valley Air District. For additional details, contact program staff at 559-230-5800.
Funds for this program are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Cassandra Melching is an outreach and communications representative with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.
