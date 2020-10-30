“Kindness…To show intuitive sympathy for friends, tolerance to amateurs and sloppy thinkers…to investigate and analyze, with understanding and logic, the principles we ought to live by…To praise without bombast, to display expertise without pretension.”
– Marcus Aurelius, “Meditations: Book One: Debts and Lessons”
To many historical scholars of Caesarian Rome, Aurelius is known as the “Philosopher King.” Born into high society, Aurelius fulfilled his military obligations, rose his way up in the political ranks, and became Caesar. But what makes Aurelius memorable nearly 2,000 years later as one of the Caesar “greats” was his version of “notes to self.” These notes were self-reminders on how to think, analyze and deal with the constant moving pieces of society, the senate, the empire, the universe, and how he fit in and dealt with it all.
But more importantly, these “notes to self” helped aid Aurelius through the changes in society (not unlike the cultural upheavals we see on the news today), the prickliness of politics in his senate (again, I refer you to the news today), the empire (I’ll leave that one well enough alone), and the universe. As in today, the one constant in Aurelius’ life was change and his “notes to self” were compiled together after his death into a book, “Meditations.”
A coinsure of the Stoic philosophy, Marcus Aurelius took many of the philosophies and teachings of the greats (Chrysippus, Socrates, Epictetus, etc.) and added his own lessons on life in “Meditations.”
But what does this have to do with our businesses today?
Have kindness, but with wisdom.
“…show intuitive sympathy for friends…” and have “…tolerance to amateurs and sloppy thinkers…”
We live in tumultuous times. We live in an aggravated binary political culture and just because you don’t agree with someone because of their political, or social, beliefs, doesn’t mean you can’t have sympathy and respect for them. It comes with the inner strength to be able to respect the other person enough to say that you “agree to disagree” with them and to accept them as who they are.
“…investigate and analyze, with understanding and logic, the principles we ought to live by…”
Principles define who we are, how we conduct ourselves and we view ourselves. But those principles require constant analysis. “How are we taking a give person or situation and approaching that person or situation?” “Are our reactions in line with our defined principles or did we say or do something that isn’t in alignment?”
Take a moment to reflect whether it’s out for a bike ride, tending a garden or in silent meditation or prayer. One of the many things I’ve learned on the Small Business Celebration program is that successful business leaders take the time to investigate and analyze what they have done, with whom they have done it with, and if those actions are in line with their core principles, and try to change things if they are not.
Finally, “…praise without bombast…display expertise without pretension.”
Find something good to say to someone about something they have, or are, doing, but don’t give that compliment that comes across as “over the top.” Demonstrate your heart by saying something that moves the other forward in a positive way and, by default, you will encourage the other to look up to you in your field as the person you know yourself to be.
As Morgan Clayton, founder and president of Tel-Tec Security Systems, likes to say, “People like to do business with people they know, they like, and they trust.”
“…show intuitive sympathy for friends…” and have “…tolerance to amateurs and sloppy thinkers…”
“…investigate and analyze, with understanding and logic, the principles we ought to live by…”
“…praise without bombast…display expertise without pretension.”
Be kind, but with wisdom.
Michael i. Roberts is the host of Kern County’s No. 1 small-business YouTube channel and podcast, “Small Business Celebration.”
