Industry leaders will once again gather in Bakersfield to highlight the latest advances and innovation in energy and its effect on Kern County’s position as one of the country’s energy leaders during the 13th annual Kern County Energy Summit Nov. 13, from 7:30 a.m. to noon, at the Bakersfield Marriot, 801 Truxtun Ave.
Each year the summit welcomes top leaders in the energy industries to share their stories. The event gives speakers a chance to shed light on what’s going on in other regions and offer insight on new ways to improve Kern County’s industries.
Speakers will explore current challenges and opportunities in areas like petroleum, utilities and renewable energy and attendees will have the opportunity to network with top industry experts and suppliers.
“The Energy Summit has been a forum for energy innovation and development in Kern County since 2007,” Kern Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Richard Chapman said. “Over the years, we have seen a tremendous amount of growth in the number of attendees and business support as well. This year is no exception as we gear up to ‘Power California’s Future.’”
The Energy Summit helps bring public awareness about the county’s vast resources. Attendees learn how to profit from today’s top trending tools and resources while also reducing their environmental impact.
This year’s keynote speaker is Ron Brownstein. Part journalist, part historian and all shrewd political observer, Brownstein produces sharp analysis on politics, policy, the electorate media, health care, and more. Other speakers include Energy Vault Co-Founder and CEO Robert Piconi, Terra-Gen Chief Development Officer Randy Hoyle, California Water Institute Project Director Sarge Green, a panel on biofuel and more.
For ticket prices and more information, go to www.kernedc.com.
