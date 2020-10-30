A carpet of green, new grass covered the rolling hills, southwest of Maricopa, near New Cuyama. In the distance, the coastal mountain range was capped by white, full clouds and blue sky.
For most observers of the lush scene, a looming drought would be an unlikely thought. But don’t tell that to John McCalip, president of All American Drilling Inc., who watched his drilling crew as they poked a hole through the hardpan soil in search of water.
McCalip’s company is one of many throughout the state digging deeper to reach water for municipal, industrial and agricultural customers, as California heads, once again, into a cycle of drought.
Some say that California never really left an earlier years-long drought. Rather, it only received a brief respite of water last year that raised hopes the dry years were over.
A high-pressure ridge that lingered over the eastern Pacific during much of January and February diverted winter storms and hopes of much needed rain. Even anticipated March sprinkles were not expected to do much to spare California from an approaching drought.
Most of the state received less than 5 percent of normal rainfall during February – tying 2020 as the 10th driest February since 1899.
Nearly 70 percent of the state, including much of the Central Coast and Southern California, were classified as “abnormally dry.” About 23 percent of California, including a large part of the San Joaquin Valley and its surrounding mountains, were classified as having “moderate drought conditions.”
The Sierra Nevada snowpack, which is a major source of California’s water supply, took a hit from the lack of snowfall in January and February. A measurement taken in late February estimated the snowpack at 46 percent of the average for that time of year. Last year’s February snowpack measured 151 percent of average.
“We’re always concerned,” Holly Melton, water resources manager for the Kern County Water Agency told The Bakersfield Californian. “That’s our job as water managers to be concerned. But because we have such variable precipitation in Kern County, we’re always prepared for dry conditions and we’re also prepared for wet conditions.”
Responding to the likelihood that the dry spell will continue, the state Department of Water Resources reduced the water allocation from State Water Project for all users to 15 percent. That means customers will receive 150,000 acre feet of water from the SWP, instead of the expected 1 million. An acre foot of water equals about 326,000 gallons, or enough water to cover an acre of land, about the size of a football field, one foot deep. An average California household uses between one-half and one acre-foot of water per year for indoor and outdoor use.
That also means well drillers, like McCalip and his Santa Maria-based All American Drilling Inc., are going to get a lot busier real soon.
“During drought conditions, service work and drilling skyrocket,” McCalip told the Kern Business Journal. “Right now, I am trying to keep up with the demand.”
“Repairing older wells also increases as the water table drops,” explained All American project manager Thomas Mathews. “We need to get in there and clean out the build-up of such things as calcium and algae growth to open perforations and make existing wells more productive.”
McCalip spent much of his early career drilling nearly 250 oil wells on Kern County’s westside. Responding to the state’s persistent droughts, he refocused his energy on drilling water wells along the Central Coast and both sides of the Coastal Mountain range.
A big part of a well drilling company’s ability to keep up with the demand and expand business operations is access to capital. For that, McCalip says his All American Drilling Inc. relies on Bakersfield-based Mission Bank’s U.S. Small Business Administration loans.
A recently published University of California, Santa Barbara, national study revealed that water users, particularly along California’s Central Coast and in the San Joaquin Valley, are drilling increasingly deeper wells to reach water and offset the losses realized by climate change and years-long drought.
Researchers Debra Perrone and Scott Jasechko analyzed decades of data from nearly 12 million wells from coast to coast and published their findings in the journal Nature Sustainability. They focused on groundwater-dependent regions, such as California’s Central Valley, where groundwater depletion is causing some wells to go dry. They found new wells are being drilled up to more than nine times deeper than those they are replacing.
“What we’re finding is that in places where water levels are declining, some people are drilling deeper, maybe to avoid having their primary wells go dry,” Perrone reported, adding that just drilling deeper may not be a sustainable option because it costs more to drill and requires more energy to pump water from the wells. The geology of drilling deeper also can present extraction and water quality problems.
Based on their research, the scientists recommend alternatives be added to the deeper drilling strategy. These included groundwater monitoring and management, as well as percolating surface water, flood water or treated water back into underground. The researchers note that increased use of recycled water also should be considered.
“Since the time I started in the industry in 2000, we have drilled double the depth on water levels,” said McCalip. “But now, our big focus also includes water management systems to monitor wells and groundwater levels.”
Maureen Buscher-Dang is a Bakersfield public relations consultant.
